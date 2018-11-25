Narendra Modi to deliver 50th episode of Mann ki Baat today; PM's speech to be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 50th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

He will be sharing his thoughts on various issues, with the people spread all across the country and the world through All India Radio broadcast starting at 11 am.

The Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started months after him assuming the prime minister's office. The first episode of the monthly radio programme was broadcasted on October 2014. The highlight of this episode was Modi's insistence on the usage of Khadi products, which subsequently boosted the sale of such products by over 100 percent.

The last episode of the programme was aired on 28 October. During that day's address, Modi outlined the IT for society initiative for promoting selfless service, acknowledged the contribution of Sardar Patel for uniting India and also paid homage to army soldiers and their families on the occasion of Infantry day.

As the last address was broadcasted days before the festival of Diwali, Modi has also urged people to buy indigenous products in order to support countrymen. He had also requested farmers to give up the practice of stubble burning in order to curb air pollution.

In the past, former US president Barack Obama had also joined Modi in Mann Ki Baat in an episode broadcasted in January 2015. The former United State's president had shared personal stories and gave insights over what it takes to achieve life goals.

The toll-free telephone lines were also introduced in September 2015 for connecting more people, especially the differently abled to connect with the radio programme.

The 50th episode of this monthly programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It is also live streamed on official YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry.