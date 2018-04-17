Narendra Modi to attend India-Nordic Summit in Sweden: A look at relations with Scandinavian countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the capital of Sweden — Stockholm — on Monday, making the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport.

Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the United Kingdom where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

In a special gesture exuding warmth and hospitality, PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM are traveling together in the same vehicle from the airport to the Hotel. pic.twitter.com/S20UhtsZ4h — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 16, 2018

In Sweden, Modi is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Lofven and his government, besides attending an India-Nordic Summit. The summit holds significance, given India's strong economic ties with at least four of the five Nordic nations:

Here is the schedule for Wednesday (all times are Indian Standard Time):

-2 pm: Meeting with King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf at the Royal Palace

-2.30 pm: Meeting with the prime minister Lofven at his home in Sagreska

-3.20 pm: Short walk of the two leaders from Sagerska to Rosenbad

-4.45 pm: Signing of Agreements Venue – Rosenbad

-5.05 pm: Press statements

-5.30 pm: Prime ministers participate in Sweden-India Business Day

-7 pm: Bilateral meetings with Nordic prime ministers

-9.15 pm: India–Nordic Summit: "Shared values, mutual prosperity"

-11 pm: Community Event at Stockholm University, entry by invitation

-12 am: Depart for London

Ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.

"India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties. Our partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order. Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives," Modi had said in a departure statement on Sunday night.

With PTI inputs