Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi to address rally in Midnapore tomorrow; PM to visit West Bengal for first time this year

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 15, 2018 17:41:00 IST

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore town on Monday, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

The rally, to be held on the Midnapore College grounds in the afternoon, would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state this year.

"It is going to be a historic gathering. Modi ji's impending visit has created a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among party activists and leaders," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Modi will reach Midnapore around 12.30 pm and head straight to the rally ground.

Hailing the Centre's decision to increase the minimum support price of 14 kharif (summer) crops for the 2018-19 marketing season, Sinha said it would benefit farmers across the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had addressed a rally in Purulia district last month, wherein he claimed that his party would win more than 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of threatening private bus operators in many districts not to provide vehicles to ferry BJP activists to the Monday rally.

The Trinamool Congress denied the charge.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 17:41 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores