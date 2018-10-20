Narendra Modi thanks people in Jammu and Kashmir for supporting BJP in local body polls

New Delhi: As BJP performed well in the Jammu and Kashmir local body elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his party will work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

"I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the @BJP4JnK in the urban local body elections," he tweeted.

He assured the people of the state that BJP will work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the state's youth and "serve the state with utmost diligence."

Modi also hailed the BJP's state unit.

"I am glad that they reached out to every section of society and explained the Party's development agenda," he said in another tweet.

The BJP swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections and made some advances in Kashmir, by winning 100 wards in the Valley, in the four-phased Urban Local Bodies elections in the state that were marred by boycott by the NC and PDP.

Independents on Saturday emerged as the single largest group in the elections in Kashmir by winning 178 wards across 42 municipal bodies in Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil, elections authorities said.

The Congress was ahead of the BJP in the valley by bagging 157 wards, while saffron party won in 100 wards, they said.