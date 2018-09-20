Narendra Modi takes Airport Metro ride to Dwarka event in Gujarat; PM obliges selfie request from passengers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday. Metro officials said the ride was completed in 14 minutes.

The India International Convention and Expo Centre will come up at Sector 25, Dwarka. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line today. He boarded a metro train at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station at 3:13 pm and travelled up to Dwarka Sec-21 Metro Station, leaving the station at 3:27 pm," a senior DMRC official said.

He also travelled from Dwarka Sec-21 to Dhaula Kuan station in the metro, boarding at 4:39 pm and deboarding at 4:54 pm," the official said. In the train, people were surprised to see him and the prime minister obliged many passengers as they took selfies with him.

"Smiles on the Delhi Metro. People interact with PM @narendramodi during the journey from Dwarka, after he laid the foundation stone of a Convention Centre," the PMO India tweeted and shared a few pictures. Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.

Modi and South Korean president Moon Jae-in, during his state visit to India had taken a ride together in the metro to Noida in July, on way to inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.