Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj condemn Jalalabad terror blast; PM calls it attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 11:41:55 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation's multicultural fabric.

At least 19 people, including Hindu and Sikhs, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan. They are an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government "in this sad hour". "My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour," Modi said. External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj said she would be meeting the relatives of the victims on Monday evening. In her tweet, Swaraj said, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy."

She said she would be meeting their relatives on Monday at 6 pm in JN Bhavan.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 11:41 AM

