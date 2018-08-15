Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS, inquire about former prime minister's health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Wednesday evening to inquire about the condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment there.

There was no official update by the AIIMS, where a team of doctors are monitoring his condition.

Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.

Vajpayee was admitted at the AIIMS on 11 June with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP), a diabetic, has only one functional kidney.

He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.