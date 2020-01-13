Narendra Modi should have courage to address students about economy and unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi after Opposition meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have the courage to speak to the students in universities on why the economy of the country had become a “disaster”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, while asserting that the prime minister did "not have the guts" to do so.

Modi was doing the biggest disservice to the nation by dividing it and distracting the attention of the people, he told reporters after a meeting of the Opposition that was attended by leaders of 20 parties.

"Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the university students on why the economy has become a disaster and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years.

"Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this," Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi should have courage to tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster...He doesn't have guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police&tell people what he's going to do for this country https://t.co/5USuPw9dGe — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020



Modi did not have the guts to face the students of the country and “so he crushed them using the police”, he alleged.

"I challenge the prime minister to go to any of the universities, stand over there without his police, without his infrastructure and tell the people what he is going to do with this country," the Congress leader said.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, JMM leader and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present at the meeting.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stayed away from the Opposition meet.

