Narendra Modi shares anecdotes on BJP's 38th Foundation Day, recalls elderly party worker who never missed any event

As part of BJP's 38th Foundation Day celebration, the prime minister on Friday addressed party workers through the Narendra Modi app.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared several instances of his interactions with individual BJP workers, while congratulating others for their work.

For instance, Modi identified a worker from Himachal Pradesh, Praveen Sharma, from his large moustache. He had met Sharma when he was the person-in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and remembered him from that time. During the interaction, Sharma expressed happiness at Modi remembering him, as well as his moustache.

Similarly, Modi specifically made a reference to Anguri Devi, a party worker from the New Delhi constituency. The prime minister recalled that Devi, despite her old age, never missed even a single event or programme.

In his interaction with party workers, Modi also spoke about a recycling project implemented by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and her team. While speaking about this, too, he mentioned names of team members who took part in the initiative.

The BJP organised a large-scale event to commemorate its 38th foundation day on Friday at the BKC grounds in Mumbai.