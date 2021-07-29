Narendra Modi shares ‘excellent’ video of 3,000 blackbucks crossing road in Gujarat national park

The reaction tweet of Modi has been liked over 62,000 times, with thousands of people commenting on it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted a mesmerising video of blackbucks on Twitter. Shared by the official handle of the Department of Information, Gujarat the video shows 3,000 blackbucks crossing a road at Blackbuck National Park, Bhavnagar. Quote-tweeting the video, Modi wrote ‘excellent’ to describe the herd of blackbucks. The blackbucks were seen leaping while crossing the road in the delightful video.

As per the Wildlife Act, blackbucks are protected animals and there has been a ban on their hunting since 1972. The number of blackbucks in India has declined over the years due to several factors including habitat degradation, hunting and deforestation.

The Velavadar Blackbuck National Park is home to several thousands of blackbucks. It is estimated that there are around 7,500 blackbucks in and around the national park. While 3,000 of these creatures move within the park, the remaining ones are spread around the park in 39 villages.

Speaking about the video, Veravadal M H Trivedi who is the Assistant conservator of the forest said that the blackbucks seen in the video are females. Explaining that the blackbucks in the clip are brown in colour as they are sub-adults, Trivedi said that male adults who have fully grown are black in colour, reported The Times of India.

The assistant conservator also said that in the monsoon season, the creature moves in huge herds. He added that the video quote-tweeted by the prime minister was shot from a safe distance. The habitat of blackbucks was not disturbed, according to Trivedi.