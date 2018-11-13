Narendra Modi says his Singapore visit shows commitment to strengthen ties with ASEAN members, Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi: On the eve of his Singapore visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits symbolised India's "continued commitment" to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN members and with the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister would visit Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday to participate in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

In addition, he would also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting.

"My participation in these meetings symbolises our continued commitment to strengthening our engagement with ASEAN member states and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. I am looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit leaders," Modi said in his departure statement issued Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, I will be the first head of government to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival," the prime minister said.

He said as the world's largest event on financial technology, the festival was the right forum not only to showcase India's strengths in this fast-growing sector, but also to forge global partnerships for fostering innovation and growth.

Modi said during the visit, he would also have the opportunity to interact with the participants and winners of the joint India-Singapore Hackathon.

"It is my firm belief that if we provide the right encouragement and a nurturing ecosystem, our youth has the ability to become global leaders in providing solutions to the challenges facing humanity," he said.

Modi said he was confident that his visit to Singapore would impart fresh momentum to New Delhi's growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.

"As I depart for Singapore, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Singapore for their able chairmanship of ASEAN this year, and convey my best wishes for all success in hosting ASEAN and related summits," he said.

On the margins of these summits, the prime minister would hold bilateral meetings with other leaders. He would hold a bilateral meeting with US vice president Mike Pence on 14 November, the External Affairs Ministry had said here earlier.

The White House said last week that Pence and Modi would discuss the India-US defence cooperation and the bilateral relationship during their meeting in Singapore.