Narendra Modi recalls sayings of Paigambar Mohammad Sahib to greet people on first day of Ramzan

India PTI May 17, 2018 18:18:44 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the first day of Ramzan, saying the holy month stood for the virtues of harmony, kindness and charity.

The prime minister first tweeted in Urdu and later in English and also posted a sound clip of his last 'Mann ki Baat' programme in which he had extended his greetings in advance.

"We recall the pious thoughts of Paigambar Mohammad Sahib, who highlighted the importance of harmony, kindness and charity. These are also the virtues the holy month of Ramzan stands for," he said.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan.


