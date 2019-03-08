Narendra Modi on inauguration spree in UP ahead of poll date announcements: PM visits Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad today

Days before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, when the Election Commission announces the dates for Lok Sabha election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a inauguration spree in Uttar Pradesh.

He is visiting his constituency, Varanasi where he will unveil multiple development projects, and from their he will head to Kanpur and then Ghaziabad.

In Varanasi, the prime minister visited the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, where he laid the foundation stone for the beautification and strengthening of the Kashi Vishwanath temple approach road. Later, Modi will inspect the project site.

Apart from addressing a public gathering, Modi will also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 at the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul in Varanasi, where members of the women self help groups will share their experiences with prime minister. Modi will also distribute appreciation letters to five Women Self Help Groups. To boost livelihood opportunities for women, the prime minister will also distribute electric chaak (pottery wheel), solar charkha, honey warp to beneficiaries.

Women self help groups, aided by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, will hand over a cheque to the Prime Minister for contribution in 'Bharat Ke Veer' Fund.

Kanpur

From Varanasi, the prime minister will head to Kanpur around noon, where he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit. He will also inaugurate the Lucknow Metro Rail Project. Modi will flag-off the metro rail from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport Station in Lucknow through video link, while he will inaugurate lay foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project.

Later, the prime minister will address a gathering of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries. He will also distribute the keys of the housing project to some of the beneficiaries.

Ghaziabad

Prime Minister will inaugurate Dilshad Garden - Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of metro rail. He will flag-off the metro from Shaheed Sthal metro station. This elevated metro corridor section will have 8 stations, connecting it to the main New Delhi metro route.

After this, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad. Passengers from Western Uttar Pradesh and NCR region will be benefit from the operation of domestic flights from this new civil airport terminal at Hindon.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, which is one of the first, high speed and high frequency rail based RRTS project. The prime minister will also unveil various development projects for education, housing, drinking water, sanitation and sewerage management in Ghaziabad. He will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes, following which another public rally is scheduled.

