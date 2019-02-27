Narendra Modi must suspend all political activities till 'missing' Wing Commander Abhinandan returns safely, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should suspend all his political activities till the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot returns home safely.

Earlier on Wednesday, India said the pilot went missing after the IAF foiled Pakistan Air Force's attack on military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan claimed the pilot is in its custody, however, Indian authorities said they were still ascertaining the facts.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must suspend his political activities until Wing Commander Abhinandan is returned safely. It can't be business as usual with him crisscrossing the country at taxpayer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also appealed to Pakistan to treat the IAF pilot well.

"In the meantime, Pakistan please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border," he said.

"Thoughts with the family, friends and colleagues of Wing Commander Abhinandan. Prayers for his early and safe return home to all those eagerly waiting for him," he added.

