Narendra Modi meets heads of India's foreign missions, discusses priorities of country's diplomatic policies

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 16:09:18 IST

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a session with India's heads of missions in foreign countries on the last day of a three-day conference during which the country's foreign policy priorities were deliberated upon.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, speaking at the session, said, "India's global profile and prestige have gone up significantly" since Prime Minister Modi has assumed office.

"Highlight of the 9th Heads of Mission Conference — a session with PM @narendramodi on the last day of the 3-day conference," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. The envoys had yesterday deliberated upon the country's foreign policy priorities, including the role of India's soft power in achieving its objectives.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also met the envoys at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The president told them that the litmus test of India's engagement with the external world is what it is able to do to propel domestic growth and development. Indian envoys in multilateral forums are also attending the conference.


