Narendra Modi inaugrates New Delhi Expressway live updates: Prime Minister Narendra inaugurated the newly built expressways in the Delhi NCR region on Sunday. Modi who arrived in Nizamuddin earlier today is travelling in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday and inaugurate Phase-1 of project. He is also scheduled also inaugurate India's first smart and green highway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore.

Modi's road show will commence from the Nizamuddin Bridge, the start of the about 9 km first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and after a 6-kilometre travel on the stretch, he is scheduled to fly to Baghpat for dedicating the EPE to the nation.

"The prime minister would inaugurate the exhibition and 3D model there and would fly to Baghpat to dedicate to the nation the EPE," Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The 135-kilometre EPE, built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, has several unique features and is India's first highway to be lit by solar power besides provisions of rain water harvesting on every 500 metres on both sides and would showcase 36 national monuments and 40 fountains. It has been completed in record time of 500 days.

There are 8 solar power plants on this expressway having a capacity of 4000 kilo watt (4 mega watt).

The state-of-the-art road will have auto challans for over-speeding, as cameras will capture speed of vehicles, besides it will have provisions of tolling only for the distance travelled, the minister said adding, the expressway has an iconic toll plaza at the entry point on Kundli side besides digital art gallery.

It is equipped with smart and intelligent highway traffic management system (HTMS) and video incident detection system (VIDS) and will set a benchmark in highway construction by being environment-friendly with world-class safety features and smart/interactive infrastructure.

The foundation stone of the greenfield project was laid by Modi on 5 November, 2015. A total of 2.5 lakh trees have been planted along the project area, including 8-10 year old tree that were transplanted. Drip irrigation provision has also been done.

The project has consumed 11 lakh tonnes of cement, 1 lakh tonnes of steel, 3.6 crore cum earthwork and 1.2 crore cum fly-ash. On Friday, Gadkari said that project has generated employment opportunities of about 50 lakh man-days and 9,375 manpower was deployed for it.

At least 50,000 vehicles going to Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be diverted because of this projecy.

The alignment of EPE starts near Kundli and passes through six parliamentary constituencies, viz Sonepat, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Palwal.

The fully access controlled six-lane expressway provides entry and exit designated interchanges only and has 406 structures of which 4 are major bridges, 46 minor bridges, 3 flyovers, 7 inter-changes, 221 underpasses and 8 road over bridges (ROBs).

The amenities include retail fuel outlets, rest rooms, motels, restaurants, shops etc. Some of the monuments' replicas pertain to Ashoka Lion, Ashoka Chakra, Konark Temple, Jalianwala Bagh, Gateway of India, Qutab Minar, Char Minar, Lal Quila, Kirti Stambh, India Gate, Hawa Mahal and Gujarat Carving.

The project had earlier faced resistance from farmers over land and other issues which have since been solved by

giving higher compensation.

The Supreme Court on 10 May had directed the National Highways Authority Of India to throw open the EPE for the public by 31 May, asking why were they "waiting" for its inauguration by the prime minister.

The apex court had said if the 135-kilometre expressway, which envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar (Greater Noida) and Palwal, is not inaugurated on or before 31 May, it should be thrown open for public who were facing traffic congestion in Delhi.

The Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways were planned in 2006 following the apex court's order to build a ring road outside the national capital for channelling the traffic not bound for Delhi.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project has been built at a cost of Rs 841 crore has vertical gardens with solar power on the Yamuna Bridge on this expressway.

This is the first bridge in the country and the world that have vertical gardens with solar power system and drip irrigation. A stunning lighting system has also been developed on the major structures.

A cycle track of 2.5 metre wide has also been constructed on both the sides of this expressway, which also has provision of 1.5 metre footpath on each side for pedestrians.

The first package of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will provide a major relief to the commuters in Delhi-Noida and starts from Nizamuddin Bridge to Uttar Pradesh border having a 6 lane expressway and 4 plus 4 lane highway.

According to Gadkari, on completion of the entire expressway the time to travel from Delhi to Meerut will reduce to about 45 minutes from the present about 4-5 hours. The work for the expressway is scheduled to be finished by March 2019.

The scheduled time period for the construction of the Phase 1 was set at 30 months, but it has been completed in 17 months.

Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan shared visuals from the expressway that will be thrown open to the public on Sunday.

The #NewIndia under the dynamic leadership of PM Sh. @narendramodi the nation prospers! Glimpses from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway that will be dedicated to the public today by Hon'ble PM. #SaafNiyatSahiVikas #4YearsOfModiGovt #TransformingIndia pic.twitter.com/ScdHL1sSBC — Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) May 27, 2018

With inputs from PTI