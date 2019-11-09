Narendra Modi likens Ayodhya verdict to fall of Berlin Wall, urges people to shun bitterness, negativity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya issue has heralded a "new dawn" and should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing that India's credo of unity in diversity was visible in its totality as all sections of society accepted the verdict with an open heart.

Addressing the nation after the verdict in the politically and communally sensitive case was pronounced, Modi invoked the fall of Berlin wall on 9 November, 1989 as he urged people to shun any fear, bitterness and negativity and come together to build a new India.

Modi also referred to the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, noting that both India and Pakistan played a role in the development, and stated that the lesson of the day is that we should be together to surge ahead.

" ... And now, with today's verdict on Ayodhya, this date — 9 November teaches us the power of staying united and growing together. Today is about the message of integration and emerging victorious together," he said, while referring to how the Berlin Wall was brought down bringing two contrasting ideologies together.

Hailing the Supreme Court for delivering verdict on an important issue "which has a history of hundreds of years", he pointed out that the entire country wanted the court to hear the matter daily and it happened.

"For the Indian judiciary, it is a golden day. The Supreme Court heard everyone with patience and delivered a unanimous verdict," Modi said in his 11-minute-long address.

He said the judges, the courts and the judicial processes should be greeted for their strong will.

Referring to the dispute, the prime minister said the judgment has heralded a "new dawn" for the people. "The dispute may have affected several generations, but after the judgment we have to take a pledge that the new generation will work for the creation of a new India with a fresh spirit," he said.

It is globally acknowledged that India is the world's largest democracy.

"Today, the world has also realised how vibrant and strong our democracy is. After today's verdict the manner in which every section of society, every community, every religion, the entire nation across the verdict with open arms. This is a manifestation of India's ages old ethos, culture, traditions as well as our inherent spirit of brotherhood," the prime minister said.

He said peace, unity and amity are essential for development of India and described 9 November as a day to forget any bitterness one may have.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Follow live updates on the Ayodhya verdict here

Earlier in the day, the prime minister took to Twitter to assert that the judgment should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony.

In a series of tweets in Hindi and English, Modi also asserted that the judgment clearly illustrates that everybody is equal before the law.

"Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti (devotion to Ram or Rahim), it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of rashtra bhakti (devotion to the country)," he said.

Noting that the temple of justice (the apex court) has amicably concluded a matter going on for decades, he said the SC verdict will further strengthen people's faith in the judicial system.

"The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today's verdict manifests India's inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered," he said.

Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view, he said.

"The judgment is notable as it highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It (the verdict) reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. May peace and harmony prevail," he tweeted.

Modi on Friday had also appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced on Saturday.

"The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India's great tradition of peace, unity and amity," he had tweeted.