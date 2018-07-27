Narendra Modi likely to meet M Karunanidhi to inquire about his health, says report; DMK chief being treated for infection

In view of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi's health condition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the ailing politician, media reports said on Friday. However, Firstpost could not independently verify the reports.

Modi called up Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi to inquire about the DMK supremo's health on Friday. In a tweet, the prime minister said that he would be available for "any assistance" for Karunanidhi's "quick recovery and good health".

At a press conference, Stalin said that his father's health was improving. Karunanidhi entered his 50th year as the party chief on Friday, as Stalin described him as an "unshakeable force".

Stalin, the party's working president, took to Twitter to pay tributes to his father, who has been at the party's helm for the last five decades, since the death of its founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai in 1969.

For the past two years, the DMK president has not been making any public appearance owing to ill-health, but he still holds the top post in the Dravidian party.

Karunanidhi has not been keeping well since October 2016. A few days ago, he underwent a procedure to change his tracheotomy tube to help in breathing.

In a tweet, Stalin said his father has been in public life for 80 years, in the entertainment industry for 70 years and in the legislature for 75 years.

"Our dear leader has been an unshakeable force for half-a-century in politics (as DMK chief) by converting challenges into achievements... #Kalaignar50," Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

Karunanidhi is addressed as 'Kalaignar' (artiste) by his supporters, followers and some politicians.

On Thursday, Kauvery Hospital had released a statement about a "slight decline" in Karunanidhi's health. He is being treated at home for fever due to urinary tract infection.

With inputs from PTI