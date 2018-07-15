Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi launches Purvanchal Expressway: Rs 23,000 cr project to cover eight districts, transform east Uttar Pradesh

India FP Staff Jul 15, 2018 12:32:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 23,000 crore Purvanchal highway in Azamgarh on Saturday. The Purvanchal Expressway is expected to not only provide swifter connectivity between Delhi and Ghazipur but also serve as a platform to develop new industries and institutions along the expressway.

In fact, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath described expressway as “the lifeline of development in east Uttar Pradesh" on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the expressway:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh. Twitter/@PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh. Twitter/@PIB

Length of the expressway?

The Purvanchal Expressway will be 340-kilometres long. It will begin from Chand Sarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH 731) and end at Haidariya village in Ghazipur district, about 18 km from the UP-Bihar order. It is reported that the expressway will pass through eight districts— Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

When will it be ready?

The construction of the expressway linking Lucknow with Ghazipur is expected to complete in three years. The decision to launch the 354 km-long expressway was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 10 July.

Why is the expressway important?

By 2021, the Purvanchal Expressway will reduce the time taken to travel from Lucknow to Ghazipur to 5 hours, a report in Zee News claimed. The Purvanchal Expressway, a report in NDTV said, will be linked with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, connecting Agra to Delhi. This will bring down the travel time between Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh. It also reported that the Purvanchal Expressway will be linked with Varanasi separately.

Zee News reported that the state government has planned to set up 10 industrial parks along the route of the expressway. The land for the industrial park will be identified soon.

File image of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. PTI.

File image of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. PTI.

Controversy surrounding the expressway

According to PTI, hours before the prime minister launched the expressway project, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav made remarks about the launch. He said that it was a project proposed by his government and it was merely being relaunched now.

"This was originally Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway, but the word Samajwadi has been dropped," the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said in a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

The SP leader claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do anything to stay in power. He said that only the BJP government had the “immense courage” to claim someone else’s project as their own without remorse.

Yadav said that his party’s project had planned to construct a six-lane expressway, which could be expanded to eight lanes but, the new project cannot be expanded, according to reports on the Press Trust of India.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma refused the accusations made by Yadav. He said that the Samajwadi Party chief was insulting development work itself by claiming credit for projects that are implemented by "the government of the day".

With PTI inputs

 


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 12:32 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores