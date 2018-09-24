Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Pakyong; commercial operations expected to begin on 4 October

Pakyong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Sikkim at Paykong. He will address people at St Xavier's School in Pakyong after inaugurating the airport.

#Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Pakyong Airport near Gangtok in Sikkim. CM Pawan Chamling & Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also present. pic.twitter.com/WCMpYqcESm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone for it was laid here, around 33 km from state capital Gangtok, in 2009. The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from 4 October.

Pakyong airport will pave the way for direct connectivity to Sikkim and is the 100th airport of the country. Located around 60 km from the India-China border, the airport is spread across over 201 acres and is located on the top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.