Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Pakyong; commercial operations expected to begin on 4 October

India Press Trust of India Sep 24, 2018 12:00:15 IST

Pakyong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Sikkim at Paykong. He will address people at St Xavier's School in Pakyong after inaugurating the airport.

Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone for it was laid here, around 33 km from state capital Gangtok, in 2009. The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from 4 October.

Pakyong airport will pave the way for direct connectivity to Sikkim and is the 100th airport of the country. Located around 60 km from the India-China border, the airport is spread across over 201 acres and is located on the top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.


