Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister unveils 63 feet statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya, flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express'

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

He released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minster Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa were present on the occasion. Modi also dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveiled a 63-feet tall statue of the RSS ideologue, the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 63 feet statue of former Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/RGnElRbfqB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2020

He also flagged off the IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through a video link. It will be the first overnight private train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kashi Mahakal Express(Varanasi-Indore) via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Z4QrXhoRJu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2020

On a day's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi has a busy schedule which will see him launching over 30 projects and inaugurating a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital in Varanasi.

