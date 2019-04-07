Narendra Modi in Tripura; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM lauds BJP govt in state, says benefits of policies 'already visible'

Lok Sabha Election campaign 2019 LATEST updates: Narendra Modi praises Tripura government for 'pro-people' policies. "Tripura government is directly procuring produce from the farmers and benefiting the people. We have destroyed the ecosystem of corruption comprising of middlemen. We have decided to provide financial assistance amounting to Rs 350 crore to 5.5 lakh small farmers. More than 1.5 lakh farmers have already received the first installment.
"I promised to give HIRA to Tripura before the state assembly election. We've completed many projects and many more are in progress to fulfill that promise," Modi said.
Narendra Modi begins address in Tripura. "Tripura has become a symbol of change across the country. Our BJP government has brought development to Tripura through will power. Forces that are coming in the way of development can be tackled," Modi said.
Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, said, "There is not much difference between the Congress and BJP, if you will look at their policies. They are both same. This grand alliance is meant to bring change in the country, but Congress party doesn’t want that, it wants to form govt in Uttar Pradesh."
BJP is anti-people and anti-poor, says Akhilesh Yadav. "BJP's is the first government that promises benefits for the people, but works exactly opposite the promises," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said during the SP-BSP-RLD joint rally. He launched an attack on the BJP over the GST and pending dues for sugarcane farmers.
BSP chief Mayawati launched a blistering attack on the BJP and Congress. "I am urging you to give your vote only to the alliance for the sake of the state and the country. Only the alliance will work for the betterment of the people."
"The Congress and BJP have not worked for the Muslim community. Only the alliance can give a strong response to the BJP in the Saharanpur constituency," said Mayawati.
Mayawati called the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan "nothing but jumlebaazi". She also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the NYAY scheme.
Mayawati speaks at first joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Saharanpur. She said, "You can be sure that at least here in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will be out and the grand alliance is going to form the government.
BJP president Amit Shah, who launched the party manifesto for the Odisha Assembly election said that it would usher in a "new Odisha". "I have been making efforts in Odisha for the last four years. This is a region of immense potential. There are many possibilities for infrastructure development, revenue development and cultural development, which have not been explored," Shah said.
Saradha scam is destroying West Bengal, says Narendra Modi. "I want to assure you, all those who loot the poor, I will hold them all accountable. Your chowkidar is completely alert to protect the country," Modi said.
Your vote for the BJP is your vote for me, says Narendra Modi. "If you want to strengthen the country, you need a strong government. For a strong government, Modi needs to be strong. Your vote for the BJP is your vote for Modi," says the prime minister in Cooch Behar.
We are working to eradicate poverty in Cooch Behar, but the progress is halted by 'speed breaker didi'. The BJP has been working to bring development to West Bengal, but the speed breaker didi (Mamata Banerjee) has halted the speed of the progress of our efforts. In these Lok Sabha elections, she will be given a fitting reply by the people. It is important to bring the real face of Mamata Banerjee out in the open. She is destroying the lives of the citizens of West Bengal," Modi said.
Narendra Modi launches blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee. "Didi is supporting those who are calling for the tukde-tukde of India. People of West Bengal are disappointed with Mamata Banerjee," Modi said.
With a few days to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on 11 April, the top BJP duo will address public rallies across the country on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, at Udaipur in Tripura and at Imphal in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in Odisha and Maharashtra.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be on a day-long visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday where he will address public meetings in various districts. Adityanath will begin his tour by addressing the public at Government Junior College in Telangana's Peddapalli town, according to a statement issued by the office of Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
After this, he will be in Yellareddy assembly segment of the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Telangana. From here, Adityanath will address public meetings in Ananthpur and Srikalahasthi in Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh.
As many as 91 parliamentary constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the first phase of the general election. These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand. The votes will be counted on 23 May.
Modi on Saturday dismissed the electoral challenge from the Congress, describing the party as "a Titanic ship that is sinking". He also criticised it for promising to scrap the sedition law. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra in support of BJP candidates from Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani, Modi also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had opted for a second seat where the "majority community is in a minority".
In an apparent reference to the Congress manifesto promise of ensuring a minimum income guarantee to the poor, the prime minister said the Opposition party plans to burden the middle class with more taxes to fund the scheme. It offers the middle class, which is the backbone of the country, nothing, Modi claimed.
Rahul on Saturday on his campaign trail in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir said the BJP should not question the feasibility of the minimum income scheme promised by his party when, he alleged, the Narendra Modi government had no qualms in "giving money" to businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
Addressing rallies at Almora, Srinagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to drum up support for party candidates in the five Lok Sabha seats of the state going to polls on 11 April, Rahul said, "He (Modi) didn't think for a moment when he took your money to give it to the likes of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani."
"And now, when it has come to paying some money to the poorest as an income support, he is asking where will the money come from," the Congress president said. "I have consulted economic experts and they said it is feasible without derailing the economy," he said.
Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana latest updates: CM says people prefer to Narendra Modi over Rahul Gandhi
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday addressed a rally in the state and said that people would choose to name their children after Narendra Modi instead of Rahul Gandhi.
Amit Shah in Odisha latest updates: In Bargarh, BJP chief slams Naveen Patnaik for lack of fluency in Odiya
BJP president Amit Shah during a rally as part of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Odisha slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and said, "I was listening to Dharmendra Pradhan ji. He was speaking fluent Odiya. Will Naveen babu be able to speak even 5 lines in Odiya, without looking at a paper? The man who can't speak Odiya even after being chief minister for 19 years, can never work for welfare of Odisha."
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: PM praises Tripura government for 'pro-people' policies
"Tripura government is directly procuring produce from the farmers and benefiting the people. We have destroyed the ecosystem of corruption comprising of middlemen. We have decided to provide financial assistance amounting to Rs 350 crore to 5.5 lakh small farmers. More than 1.5 lakh farmers have already received the first installment.
"I promised to give HIRA to Tripura before the state assembly election. We've completed many projects and many more are in progress to fulfill that promise," Modi said.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: PM says Constitution of India 'not important' for Left parties
"To the Left parties, their constitution is more important than the constitution of the country. Parties that had dozens of MPs, CMs and MLAs, are showing signs of fatigue. The Left parties are sweating. They are seen in TV debates rather than on the ground with the people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a rally in Tripura.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: PM lauds BJP govt for various projects in Tripura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Tripura on Sunday praised the BJP government in the state for various "development" projects. "Our party has not been in power for too long in Tripura, but we can already see the benefits brought by the policies of the government," he said.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: PM issues 'warning' against 'anti middle class' policies
"I am making you aware, I want to tell the whole country to be aware of the anti-middle class policies of the Congress. The party released their manifesto, but there was not a single mention of the middle class. Why? Why is there anger against the middle class? Because they voted for Modi?," the prime minister said.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: PM says Congress, Left parties should have people-centric agenda
"The Left front has been in power in multiple states, but they never cared about the labourers in the informal sector. In a short time, at least 13,000 labourers have joined the welfare scheme of the BJP government," Modi said.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: Chowkidar governments has brought welfare and development to North East, says PM
"Previous governments did not give enough attention to the development of the northeastern states in India. But now you are seeing the difference, now the chowkidar has instituted a welfare board for the marginalised communities of these regions," Modi said.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: Congress, Left parties are in contest with each other only for show, says PM
"Rahul Gandhi could have fought in Pondicherry or Karnataka, or Andhra Pradesh, or even Chhattisgarh, or Madhya Pradesh. But why did he go to Kerala for a second seat? Because the Congress and the Left parties are together," Modi said.
Narendra Modi in Tripura latest updates: PM begins address
"Tripura has become a symbol of change across the country. Our BJP government has brought development to Tripura through will power. Forces that are coming in the way of development can be tackled," Modi said.
Odisha Assembly election updates: Congress releases list of nine candidates
The Congress party on Sunday released a list of nine candidates for elections to the state legislative assembly of Odisha.
Akhilesh Yadav in Saharanpur latest updates: SP chief says Congress and BJP are the same
Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, said, "There is not much difference between the Congress and BJP, if you will look at their policies. They are both same. This grand alliance is meant to bring change in the country, but Congress party doesn’t want that, it wants to form govt in Uttar Pradesh."
Akhilesh Yadav in Saharanpur latest updates: This election is going to be historic, SP chief says
"This election is the one to drop the walls of hate, this election is to stop the divisiveness, this election is to bring the people back together," Akhilesh said.
Akhilesh Yadav in Saharanpur latest updates: BJP is anti-people and anti-poor, says SP chief
"BJP's is the first government that promises benefits for the people, but works exactly opposite the promises," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said during the SP-BSP-RLD joint rally. He launched an attack on the BJP over the GST and pending dues for sugarcane farmers.
Mayawati promises special attention to farmers in western Uttar Pradesh
BSP chief Mayawati led the SP-BSP-RLD alliance's first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
Congress is dividing anti-BJP vote, says Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati launched a blistering attack on the BJP and Congress. "I am urging you to give your vote only to the alliance for the sake of the state and the country. Only the alliance will work for the betterment of the people."
Mayawati makes strong pitch for Muslim community votes
"The Congress and BJP have not worked for the Muslim community. Only the alliance can give a strong response to the BJP in the Saharanpur constituency," said Mayawati.
SS Alhuwalia to contest Lok Sabha election from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency
Union Minister SS Ahluwalia will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from the Burdwan-Durgapur Parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.
Mayawati says SP-BSP-RLD alliance will provide legitimate employment
"If you give us a chance to make a government at the Centre, we will ensure employment in government and non-government jobs," Mayawati said.
BJP's 2014 poll promises have proved hollow, fake
Mayawati called the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan "nothing but jumlebaazi". She also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the NYAY scheme.
Previous governments have proved ineffective, says Mayawati
"Since Independence, the previous governments have largely proved ineffective. The people have given them multiple chances, but now they don't need to anymore," Mayawati said.
10 percent quota for economically backward sections will not help BJP come to power, says Mayawati
"The BJP needs to work in other areas too, the recent 10 percent quota for the economically backward sections of the general category will not ensure re-election at the Centre," Mayawati said.
Reserved jobs for backward communities are still lying vacant, says Mayawati
"The backward and marginalised communities have suffered at the hands of the previous BJP and Congress governments," Mayawati said.
BJP gave false assurance to cane farmers
"If our grand alliance is given power in Uttar Pradesh, there will be no pending dues for farmers," Mayawati said.
BJP following regime of hate, says Mayawati
"The BJP has used several crores of the national treasury for various reasons but did not use the funds for the upliftment of the poor and backward," says Mayawati. She added, "If they were serious about the upliftment of poor people, they would have completed the implementation of schemes for the same much before the election. Instead, they have been busy making the already rich even richer.
"Narendra Modi, to lure voters, in the interim Budget, provided hollow and fake promises for the people," she added.
BJP will definitely removed from the Centre this time, says Mayawati
"This time, the 'chowkidar' naatak is not going to save the BJP. In this election, no matter how many small or big chowkidars put their strength together, they will not be voted back," Mayawati said.
Mayawati speaks at first joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Saharanpur
BSP chief Mayawati said, "You can be sure that at least here in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will be out and the grand alliance is going to form the government. I ask for your attention to a few important things so that this mahagathbandhan to succeed."
Bhim Army supporters were seen at the SP-BSP-RLD joint rally
Bhim Army supporters were spotted the at Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The rally is being held at Saharanpur's Deoband.
Amit Shah makes strong pitch for employment in Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah made a pitch for his party's commitment to creating employment in Odisha. "After completing 10+2 exam, exceptional students will be given two-wheelers. Recruitment will be done in all the vacant places within 2 years of the formation of the government. The government will also arrange to provide free education to all the poor from pre-primary to post graduate level," he said.
Amit Shah promises capital punishment for rape convicts in Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah after launching the party's manifesto which promised a "New Odisha" based on "9 pillars", said, "We promise that the convicts of rape will be given capital punishment."
Amit Shah promises loans to farmers, irrigation under '9 pillars' manifesto
"Farmers will be given loans at zero percent to ensure that farmers get rid of their debt. In the irrigation sector, the BJP will invest 1 lakh crore. We will prioritise micro and minor irrigation. We will arrange for monthly pension for small and medium farmers, and labourers above the age of 60," Shah said.
Odisha is rich in resources, but people are poor: Amit Shah
"In comparison with other states of the country, Odisha is lagging in drinking water, houses, health, security for women, education and other fields. Despite being rich in resources, the people here are poor," Shah said.
Odisha will choose government with agenda of development, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said, "This time, the people of Odisha will choose a government which will remove corruption. Choose a government that is going to get rid of inaction and laziness. Choose a government whose agenda is development and poverty eradication."
BJD government has been spreading corruption, says Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah launched an attack on Odisha chief minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik after he launched the BJP's manifesto for the Assembly election. "The Biju Janata Dal's way of governance is even worse than that of the Congress. The people had voted for Naveen babu with hope for better governance, but that didn't happen," Shah said.
"The government has spread corruption to every sphere in Odisha's administration, from the allotment of mines to the chit fund cases," he added.
Odisha is a region of immense potential, says Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah, who launched the party manifesto for the Odisha Assembly election said that it would usher in a "new Odisha". "I have been making efforts in Odisha for the last four years. This is a region of immense potential. There are many possibilities for infrastructure development, revenue development and cultural development, which have not been explored," Shah said.
EC asked Congress to remove some lines from campaign song
Ahead of the launch of Congress' campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, the party had to remove a couple of stanzas after the Election Commission of India (ECI) reportedly objected to the lines that explicitly referred to alleged "disturbed communal harmony."
The song highlights the party's proposed minimum income guarantee"NYAY" scheme. They, however, said that the Commission objected to a few lines after which the party had to replace them.
These lines had accused the NDA government at the Centre of spreading hatred and pitching communities against each other.
Congress releases manifesto for Odisha Assembly election
Soon after the BJP released its manifesto for the Odisha Assembly election, the Congress also released its own manifesto in Bhubaneshwar.
Thousands of trucks with the message of the Congress' campaign will tour the country
The Congress leadership, including party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference on Sunday said that thousands of trucks carrying the Congress' message for the Lok Sabha election will tour the country.
Congress launches Lok Sabha election campaign song across media
"Ab hoga nyay" is the slogan the Congress will use for its Lok Sabha election campaign on billboards, TV and print media, and social media, which was released by party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in Delhi.
Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Odisha Assembly election
BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Odisha Assembly election in the state's capital, Bhubaneshwar.
Mamata Banerjee protected infiltrators, Narendra Modi says
"Didi betrayed 'Maati' when she tried to protect infiltrators for her political benefit. When she handed over the people of West Bengal to goons of TMC, she shattered the hopes of 'Maanush'," Modi said.
TMC is against 'Ma, Maati, and Maanush', says Narendra Modi
"The promise of 'Ma Maati Maanush' is on one hand and the truth of TMC on the other hand. For vote bank politics, Didi forgot 'Ma' and sided with those who raise slogans of 'Bharat ke tukde tukde'. This is an insult to 'Ma'," Modi said.
Mamata Banerjee is 'losing sleep', says Narendra Modi
"The more you chant 'Modi Modi', the more someone loses their sleep. You know who it is? 'Speed breaker'. The speed breaker of West Bengal — Didi. She is losing her sleep and is taking out her anger on her officers, on Election Commission," Modi said.
Narendra Modi reiterates 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign
In his rally days ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar made the crowd chant 'Main bhi chowkidar' with him. "This slogan will ensure India's development," he said.
Your vote for the BJP is your vote for me, says Narendra Modi
"If you want to strengthen the country, you need a strong government. For a strong government, Modi needs to be strong. Your vote for the BJP is your vote for Modi," says the prime minister in Cooch Behar.
People of West Bengal have made up their mind, says Narendra Modi
"People have made up their minds in West Bengal. Now there will be no space for goondagardi in the state. Now you and I will create a government that will rid the state of the TMC and Left's bullying," Modi said.
Narendra Modi lauds NRC, Citizenship Bill
"Our attempt is to keep the imposters out of the country, but speed-breaker didi has put a halt in that also. Until Mamata Banerjee is supporting those against development in West Bengal, there will be no progress in the state," Modi said.
Saradha scam is destroying West Bengal, says Narendra Modi
"I want to assure you, all those who loot the poor, I will hold them all accountable. Your chowkidar is completely alert to protect the country," Modi said.
People of Tripura gave the power of the administration to BJP
"The BJP has improved the Left's model of governance in Tripura. We have brought to development to the state. But what has happened to West Bengal? Mamata Banerjee took a short cut, she used the same model as the Left had in the state. I could never have imagined that Mamata Banerjee would take this route. She has destroyed the state over the Saradha scam," he said.
We are working to eradicate poverty in Cooch Behar, but the progress is halted by 'speed breaker didi'
"The BJP has been working to bring development to West Bengal, but the speed breaker didi (Mamata Banerjee) has halted the speed of the progress of our efforts. In these Lok Sabha elections, she will be given a fitting reply by the people. It is important to bring the real face of Mamata Banerjee out in the open. She is destroying the lives of the citizens of West Bengal," Modi said.