Narendra Modi in Tripura; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM lauds BJP govt in state, says benefits of policies 'already visible'

Lok Sabha Election campaign 2019 LATEST updates: Narendra Modi praises Tripura government for 'pro-people' policies. "Tripura government is directly procuring produce from the farmers and benefiting the people. We have destroyed the ecosystem of corruption comprising of middlemen. We have decided to provide financial assistance amounting to Rs 350 crore to 5.5 lakh small farmers. More than 1.5 lakh farmers have already received the first installment.

"I promised to give HIRA to Tripura before the state assembly election. We've completed many projects and many more are in progress to fulfill that promise," Modi said.

Narendra Modi begins address in Tripura. "Tripura has become a symbol of change across the country. Our BJP government has brought development to Tripura through will power. Forces that are coming in the way of development can be tackled," Modi said.

Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, said, "There is not much difference between the Congress and BJP, if you will look at their policies. They are both same. This grand alliance is meant to bring change in the country, but Congress party doesn’t want that, it wants to form govt in Uttar Pradesh."

BJP is anti-people and anti-poor, says Akhilesh Yadav. "BJP's is the first government that promises benefits for the people, but works exactly opposite the promises," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said during the SP-BSP-RLD joint rally. He launched an attack on the BJP over the GST and pending dues for sugarcane farmers.

BSP chief Mayawati launched a blistering attack on the BJP and Congress. "I am urging you to give your vote only to the alliance for the sake of the state and the country. Only the alliance will work for the betterment of the people."

"The Congress and BJP have not worked for the Muslim community. Only the alliance can give a strong response to the BJP in the Saharanpur constituency," said Mayawati.

Mayawati called the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan "nothing but jumlebaazi". She also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the NYAY scheme.

Mayawati speaks at first joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Saharanpur. She said, "You can be sure that at least here in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will be out and the grand alliance is going to form the government.

BJP president Amit Shah, who launched the party manifesto for the Odisha Assembly election said that it would usher in a "new Odisha". "I have been making efforts in Odisha for the last four years. This is a region of immense potential. There are many possibilities for infrastructure development, revenue development and cultural development, which have not been explored," Shah said.

Saradha scam is destroying West Bengal, says Narendra Modi. "I want to assure you, all those who loot the poor, I will hold them all accountable. Your chowkidar is completely alert to protect the country," Modi said.

Your vote for the BJP is your vote for me, says Narendra Modi. "If you want to strengthen the country, you need a strong government. For a strong government, Modi needs to be strong. Your vote for the BJP is your vote for Modi," says the prime minister in Cooch Behar.

We are working to eradicate poverty in Cooch Behar, but the progress is halted by 'speed breaker didi'. The BJP has been working to bring development to West Bengal, but the speed breaker didi (Mamata Banerjee) has halted the speed of the progress of our efforts. In these Lok Sabha elections, she will be given a fitting reply by the people. It is important to bring the real face of Mamata Banerjee out in the open. She is destroying the lives of the citizens of West Bengal," Modi said.

Narendra Modi launches blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee. "Didi is supporting those who are calling for the tukde-tukde of India. People of West Bengal are disappointed with Mamata Banerjee," Modi said.

With a few days to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on 11 April, the top BJP duo will address public rallies across the country on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, at Udaipur in Tripura and at Imphal in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in Odisha and Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be on a day-long visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday where he will address public meetings in various districts. Adityanath will begin his tour by addressing the public at Government Junior College in Telangana's Peddapalli town, according to a statement issued by the office of Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

After this, he will be in Yellareddy assembly segment of the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Telangana. From here, Adityanath will address public meetings in Ananthpur and Srikalahasthi in Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 91 parliamentary constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the first phase of the general election. These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

Modi on Saturday dismissed the electoral challenge from the Congress, describing the party as "a Titanic ship that is sinking". He also criticised it for promising to scrap the sedition law. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra in support of BJP candidates from Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani, Modi also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had opted for a second seat where the "majority community is in a minority".

In an apparent reference to the Congress manifesto promise of ensuring a minimum income guarantee to the poor, the prime minister said the Opposition party plans to burden the middle class with more taxes to fund the scheme. It offers the middle class, which is the backbone of the country, nothing, Modi claimed.

Rahul on Saturday on his campaign trail in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir said the BJP should not question the feasibility of the minimum income scheme promised by his party when, he alleged, the Narendra Modi government had no qualms in "giving money" to businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Addressing rallies at Almora, Srinagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to drum up support for party candidates in the five Lok Sabha seats of the state going to polls on 11 April, Rahul said, "He (Modi) didn't think for a moment when he took your money to give it to the likes of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani."

"And now, when it has come to paying some money to the poorest as an income support, he is asking where will the money come from," the Congress president said. "I have consulted economic experts and they said it is feasible without derailing the economy," he said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.