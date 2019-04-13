Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM says Karti 'looted country' while Chidambaram was FM

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Speaking at Tamil Nadu's Theni, in Saturday's searing heat, prime minister Narendra Modi hailed the likes of Jayalalithaa and MGR and slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.
"What have we been witness to? Father becomes the Finance Minister and son loots the country. Whenever they are in government, they always loot," he said, on the Congress leader.
For the second day running, two of the most visible campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will be addressing multiple rallies across south India on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be holding public meetings in three districts of Karnataka.
Modi will visit Tamil Nadu's Theni and Ramanathapuram and Karnataka's Mangaluru and Bengaluru cities. Rahul will address rallies in Kolar, Chitradurga, and Mysore districts in Karnataka. The state will see polling for the first time as part of the Lok Sabha polls' second phase on 18 April. Polling will also be held on 23 April.
Rahul will be making the trip to Kolar from Amritsar, where he paid tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial on the centenary of the massacre.
Badaun, incidentally, is also where BJP president Amit Shah will address public meetings as well. Shah, who will also address a rally at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday described the recent Maoist attack in Dantewada, where a Chhattisgarh BJP MLA was killed, as "political conspiracy" and sought a CBI probe into it.
"Our MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed in the Naxal attack. I pay my tribute to him and pray that the departed soul rests in peace. It was not a normal incident and it seems to be a political conspiracy," Shah had said.
Union minister Maneka Gandhi, meanwhile, has been given a notice by the Election Commission, after she told Muslims to vote for her as they will "need" her once the Lok Sabha elections are over, at an election rally in Sultanpur on Thursday.
“We are not Mahatma Gandhi's children that we keep giving and not get anything in return,” she had said in Sultanpur's Muslim-dominated Turabkhani area. Maneka, the BJP candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, claimed she is all set to win and told the Muslim audience that “you might need me tomorrow.”
Highlights
Arunachal Pradesh election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Polling personnel wade through rivers to reach 13,000-feet-high polling booths
The Election Commission has shared photographs of polling personnel at an altitude of 13,583 feet in Luguthang of Arunachal Pradesh. The booths will fall under the Mukto Assembly constituency.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Hema Malini criticises Maneka Gandhi over remarks on Muslim support
BJP's candidate for Mathura, Hema Malini, said on Saturday that it did not matter who voted for BJP and who did not when it came to helping people. Hema was reacting to Maneka Gandhi's line to Sultanpur's Muslim voters a day ago, in which she asked them to vote for her if they wanted jobs.
"On the triple talaq issue too, many women of the minority communities supported us. Even if they had not, we would have helped them. You have to help everybody, it doesn't matter who voted for us and who did not," she said.
Tamil Nadu election latest updates
DMK announces candidates for byelections to four Assembly seats
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham has announced candidates for byelections to four Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19. The party has fielded N Pazhanisamy from Sulur, Senthil Balaji from Aravakurichi, MC Shanmugaiya from Ottapidaram and P Saravanan from Thiruparankundram.
Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu latest updates
PM hits out at Chidambaram and son at Theni rally
Speaking at Tamil Nadu's Theni, in Saturday's searing heat, prime minister Narendra Modi hailed the likes of Jayalalithaa and MGR and slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.
"I pay homage to great MGR and Jayalalithaa ji. India is proud of these two iconic leaders who lived and worked for the poor," he said.
"What have we been witness to? Father becomes the Finance Minister and son loots the country. Whenever they are in government, they always loot," he said, on the Congress leader.
Chandrababu Naidu meets EC over EVM failures
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has met the Election Commission to lodge a complaint about EVM malfunctioning across Andhra Pradesh on 11 April.
BSP election campaign latest updates
Mayawati tweets stern warning against communalisation on Ram Navami
Greeting people on the occasion of Ram Navami, BSP chief Mayawati issued a warning against ostensibly Yogi Adityanath, who had recently said that while Mayawati and BSP thought of 'Ali', the BJP instead thought of 'Bajrangbali'.
Bihar election latest updates
Prashant Kishor refutes Rabri Devi's claims, Tejashwi asks Nitish to speak up
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday, “Why is Nitish Kumar silent? He should come out and speak. Prashant Kishor has been meeting us, and this is written in Lalu Prasad's book also. It is evident that Prashant Kishor should first take permission from Nitish Kumar and then tweet.”
Yadav’s comment comes after Kishor took it to Twitter to deny what Rabri Devi a day ago had said, about Nitish sending Kishor to meet Lalu Prasad five times in attempts to reunite JDU and RJD.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
SP-BSP-RLD to address second of joint rallies today
In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance will be holding its second joint rally on Saturday. The parties' respective leaders Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, and Ajit Singh will be addressing the public in Badaun. The alliance is scheduled to hold 10 rallies across Uttar Pradesh over the next few weeks, reports said.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to take to Badaun and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah will address public meetings at Badaun. Shah, who will also address a rally at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday described the recent Maoist attack in Dantewada, where a Chhattisgarh BJP MLA was killed, as "political conspiracy" and sought a CBI probe into it.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to speak at rallies across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
Like Friday, Narendra Modi will keep to the south on the campaign trail, on a crucial weekend before Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections take place next Thursday. The BJP, through its Twitter handle, has advertised that the speech will be broadcast on NaMo TV.
