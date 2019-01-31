Narendra Modi in Surat: 'Fainted due to unavailability of water, glad PM paid attention,' says cameraman who fell during rally

Surat: K Ramoliya, the cameraman who fainted during prime minister Narendra Modi's speech in Surat on Wednesday, said that he lost consciousness during the coverage of the programme due to unavailability of drinking water at the event.

"I had no water since morning as it wasn't allowed to be carried inside, so I fainted. It is good that prime minister was paying attention to his surroundings during his speech, he noticed me falling down and asked officers to help me," Ramoliya told ANI. Earlier in the day,

Modi had paused his speech in between after he saw that a cameraman had fainted.

He asked officers and SPG personnel to urgently arrange for an ambulance for the cameraman. Ramoliya had developed dizziness and fainted.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in a 108 Ambulance. The incident occurred when the prime minister was in Surat to lay the foundation stone for the extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.

