Narendra Modi in Mathura: PM plays with cow, calf; launches projects related to livestock, tourism, road construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Programme 2019, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), and the National Artificial Insemination Programme in Mathura on Wednesday. He also launched 16 projects of Uttar Pradesh government related to livestock, tourism and road construction.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh accompanied the prime minister. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with a cow and its calf in Mathura. pic.twitter.com/SQD84mHcDb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2019

The NADCP is a program that aims to eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and brucellosis in livestock. And the step is being taken, to empower farmers, says the PMO.

"In one of the major efforts towards doubling the farmers income, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be launching the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock, on 11 September from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh," a press release from the prime minister's office said.

"With 100 percent funding from the Central government, of Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024, the programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD. The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against the brucellosis disease," the report added.

He will be supervising a critical cow surgery that aims to remove plastic from the animal, as reported by News18.

The NADCP has two components — to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication of the same by 2030.

Also expected is the simultaneous nationwide launch of workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all the 687 Districts of the country on the topic of vaccination, disease management, artificial insemination and productivity.

During his visit to Mathura, Modi will also be taking up the Swachhta hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) Programme, and a campaign against single-use plastic products.

Officials said that those carrying black clothes, including handkerchiefs and towels, weren't allowed entry to the venue. The district administration was being extra cautious this time, probably to avoid a repeat of what happened at his rally in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, last year where protesters disrupted the speech of the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje by waving black flags and raising slogans, as reported by The Times Of India.