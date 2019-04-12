Narendra Modi in Maharashtra; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM steers clear of Army, 'martyrs', focuses on 'Tughlaq Road scam'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Speaking at Ahmednagar, Narendra Modi steered clear of asking voters to cast their ballots in the name of the Army or the martyrs, after running into quite some controversy after repeatedly mentioning them in earlier speeches. He, however, repeated his earlier promises of a water ministry and rang up the old slam of a scam operating out of the Gandhi family's 'Tughlaq Road' residence. "Congress has stolen money meant for pregnant women just days after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rally at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, hit out at the Congress-NCP alliance. "Today, on the one hand, the Congress and NCP has given you hollow promises and on the other hand the NDA has made good on its promises. During the Congress-NCP government, bomb blasts took place across Mumbai, in Pune, on a train. In the last five years, since the BJP came to power, blasts have stopped in Maharashtra," he said.
BJP MP Meenaakshi Lekhi has filed a contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the recent Supreme Court verdict in the Rafale case. Lekhi told the SC bench that the Congress president, in his remark over the top court's verdict in the Rafale case, had said, "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai (in its verdict)".
SC has agreed to hear the contempt plea on April 15.
A day after Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court pronounced a key verdict on electoral bonds in which it asked political parties to reveal by 30 May, how much money they have respectively received through such bonds. The apex court also held that the issue of electoral bonds needed lengthy hearing.
The Centre had appealed to let the system of electoral bonds continue till the end of the Lok Sabha elections. Now that the court has set a deadline that comes well after the 27 May announcement of results of the polls, the system effectively will continue through the election process.
The central government and the Election Commission have taken contrary stands in the Supreme Court over political funding, with the government wanting to maintain the anonymity of the donors of electoral bonds and the poll panel batting for revealing the names of donors for transparency.
Meanwhile, with six phases of the elections still to go, leaders of parties, both big and small, are eager to make the most on the campaign trail.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra (11 am), Gangavati in Karnataka (3 pm) and Kozhikode in Kerala (6.30 pm). Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will address a rally at Keonjhar in Odisha.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi too will be in the south. He is expected to hold a public rally at 11 am in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Rahul is then expected to address meetings at Salem district (around 1 pm), Theni district (3.45 pm), and Madurai district (5.30 pm).
Sources, News18 had reported, had said that concerns have been raised to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the party's central election committee about the lack of booth level co-ordination in Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Thiruvananthapuram is where Shashi Tharoor is contesting against BJP's Kummanam Rajashekaran and C Divakaran of the Left.
Congress is also expected to come up with a statement on its alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in Phase 1
West Bengal Thursday recorded a polling percentage of 81 per cent, while Bihar recorded 50 per cent voter turnout in phase one of Lok Sabha elections.
Two seats in West Bengal, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, went to poll in the first phase. The state will have polling in all seven phases.
Bihar recorded voter turnout of 50 percent, the lowest among the 18 states and two union territories which went to polls Thursday, the Election Commission said.
Supreme Court asks parties to declare details of money received through electoral bonds
The Supreme Court pronounced a key verdict on electoral bonds in which it asked political parties to reveal by 30 May, how much money they have respectively received through such bonds. The apex court also held that the issue of electoral bonds needed lengthy hearing.
The Centre had appealed to let the system of electoral bonds continue till the end of the Lok Sabha elections. Now that the Court has set a deadline that comes well after the 27 May announcement of results of the polls, the system effectively will continue through the election process.
The central government and the Election Commission have taken contrary stands in the Supreme Court over political funding, with the government wanting to maintain anonymity of the donors of electoral bonds and the poll panel batting for revealing the names of donors for transparency.
First signatory of Army veterans' 'letter' to President calls it 'fake news'
ANI has reported that two of the signatories of the circulated letter sent to the President by Army veterans have denied having signed this letter.
The news agency reported that General SF Rodrigues, the first signatory of the letter, has said, "Don’t know what it (the purported letter written by Armed Forces veterans to the President) is all about. All my life,we've been apolitical. After 42 years as officer, it's a little late to change. We always put India first. I don’t know who these people are, it is a classic manifestation of fake news," he said.
Read the full text of the Army veterans' letter
As controversy rages over whether 150 Army veterans indeed did send the purported letter against politicisation of soldiers, read the full text of the purported letter being circulated across media here.
Rashtrapati Bhavan denies receiving any letter from 150 veterans
Reports have said that Rashtrapati Bhavan sources have denied receiving any letter supposedly written by Armed Forces veterans to the President.
On Thursday, over 150 armed forces veterans – including three former army chiefs, four former navy chiefs and a former air force chief – wrote to the President and Commander-in-Chief to complain about the manner in which political parties have been repeatedly using armed forces for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
The letter urges President Ram Nath Kovind “to take all necessary steps to urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas.”
Narendra Modi in Maharashtra latest updates
PM steers clear of mentioning Army, martyrs, focuses on 'Tughluq Road scam'
Speaking at Ahmednagar, Narendra Modi steered clear of asking voters to cast their ballots in the name of the Army or the martyrs, after running into quite some controversy after repeatedly mentioning them in earlier speeches. He, however, repeated his earlier promises of a water ministry and rang up the old slam of a scam operating out of the Gandhi family's 'Tughlaq Road' residence. "Congress has stolen money meant for pregnant women just days after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
Narendra Modi in Ahmednagar latest updates
PM addresses Maharashtra audience, tears into Congress-NCP alliance
"In the last five years, a strong, decision-making government, a public partner, has been seen in India. Prior to that, there were reports of scams and scandals.
Today the world is seeing India as a superpower," Narendra Modi said in his rally in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.
The prime minister hit out at the Congress-NCP alliance as well. "Today, on the one hand, the Congress and NCP has given you hollow promises and on the other hand the NDA has made good on its promises. During the Congress-NCP government, bomb blasts took place across Mumbai. In the last five years, blasts have stopped in Maharashtra," he said.
Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in Phase 1
West Bengal Thursday recorded a polling percentage of 81 per cent, while Bihar recorded 50 per cent voter turnout in phase one of Lok Sabha elections.
Two seats in West Bengal, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, went to poll in the first phase. The state will have polling in all seven phases.
Bihar recorded voter turnout of 50 percent, the lowest among the 18 states and two union territories which went to polls Thursday, the Election Commission said.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka Chaturvedi holds press conference on Smriti's qualification
The Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi held a press conference in which she hit out at the BJP over the issue of politicisation of the armed forces and Smriti Irani's qualifications. Listing all the instances in which the BJP leaders have used the armed forces in their poll pitch, Chaturvedi said, "Political parties using armed forces is wrong."
On Smriti Irani writing in her poll affidavit that she enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it, Chaturvedi said, "A new serial is going to come, Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi. Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain."
BJP MP files contempt plea in SC against Rahul's 'chowkidar chor hai' comment
BJP MP Meenaakshi Lekhi has filed a contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the recent Supreme Court verdict in the Rafale case
Lekhi told the SC bench that the Congress president, in his remark over the top court's verdict in the Rafale case, had said, "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai (in its verdict)".
SC has agreed to hear the contempt plea on April 15.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul Gandhi to speak in three rallies across Tamil Nadu
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, like Modi, will be in the south. He is expected to hold a public rally at 11 am in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Rahul is then expected to address meetings at Salem district (around 1 pm), Theni district (3.45 pm), and Madurai district (5.30 pm).
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to speak in Odisha, Chhattisgarh
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will address a rally at Keonjhar in Odisha and at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to hold rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra (11 am), Gangavati in Karnataka (3 pm) and Kozhikode in Kerala (6.30 pm).
Supreme Court asks parties to declare details of money received through electoral bonds
The Supreme Court pronounced a key verdict on electoral bonds in which it asked political parties to reveal by 30 May, how much money they have respectively received through such bonds. The apex court also held that the issue of electoral bonds needed lengthy hearing.
The Centre had appealed to let the system of electoral bonds continue till the end of the Lok Sabha elections. Now that the Court has set a deadline that comes well after the 27 May announcement of results of the polls, the system effectively will continue through the election process.
The central government and the Election Commission have taken contrary stands in the Supreme Court over political funding, with the government wanting to maintain anonymity of the donors of electoral bonds and the poll panel batting for revealing the names of donors for transparency.