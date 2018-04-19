You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi in London: 'Rape is rape, don't politicise,' says PM on Kathua, Unnao cases during Bharat Ki Baat

India PTI Apr 19, 2018 07:45:31 IST

London: Amid a nationwide outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "rape is rape" and should not be politicised.

Modi, during the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London, said, "We always ask our daughters about what they are doing, where they are going. We must ask our sons too."

The person who is committing these crimes is also someone's son, he said.

"I have never indulged in counting the number of rape incidents in this government and that government. Rape is rape, be it now or earlier. It is extremely sad. Don't politicise rape incidents," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 'Bharat ki Baat' programme in London. Twitter @narendramodi

The rape of a daughter is a matter of shame for the country, he said.

Modi's remarks come in the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over the rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

In the Kathua case, an eight-year-old girl from a nomadic community was raped and killed. The rape victim had disappeared from a spot near her house in Kathua on 10 January and a week later, her body was found in the same area.

A Special Investigation Team of Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable and a sub-inspector, who were charged with destroying evidence.

In the Unnao case, the rape survivor has alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence on 4 June, 2017 where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

In February, the girl's family moved court seeking to include the MLA's name in the rape case. After this move, the survivor's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on 3 April this year and put in jail on 5 April.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the rape survivor attempted self immolation in front of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's house on 8 April, and the next day, her father died in jail with a post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 07:45 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores