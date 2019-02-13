Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha says plaque under PM's chair in House had only 3 names on it: But which ones?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, pointed out that when he had come to the Lok Sabha in 2014, he had seen that only the names of three Prime Ministers of India were present on the plate below the prime minister's chair in the House.

He said that this was the case despite the fact that there have been 13 prime ministers before him.

Modi also took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress president's claim of an "earthquake" if he speaks on Rafale jet deal fell flat.

The prime minister pitched for a majority government, saying the country's image had enhanced globally due to the electoral mandate enjoyed by the current dispensation.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, who was not present in the House at that time, Modi referred to the Congress president's remarks on Rafale, and the hug and "winking" episodes, saying it was a new thing he witnessed as a first time Member of Parliament.

The prime minister praised Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's leadership and said eight of 17 sessions of this Lok Sabha had over 100 percent productivity. The overall productivity was recorded at over 85 percent.

Please reply to in the comments and let us know which three leaders you think were named in the plate below the prime minister's chair.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.