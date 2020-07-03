Narendra Modi in Leh with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, army chief Gen MM Naravane; PM gets briefing, to meet troops

Narendra Modi reached Ladakh early in the morning and is being given a joint briefing by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at one of the forward locations in Nimu

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Leh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, to review the situation in the backdrop of the border stand-off with China, according to several media reports.

Modi reached Ladakh early in the morning and is being given a joint briefing by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at one of the forward locations in Nimu, News18 reported.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Modi will also interact with troops and meet the injured soldiers at the military hospital, as per the report.

Hindustan Times reported that defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit the western sector later and Rawat will be briefed by the XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh.

The prime minister's visit comes just a day after Singh's visit to Ladakh was rescheduled.

Sources said Singh will "soon" undertake the visit to Ladakh to take stock of India's military preparedness. Singh was to be accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane.

The army chief visited Ladakh on 23 and 24 June during which he held a series of meetings with senior Army officials and visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the past seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on 15-16 June. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

