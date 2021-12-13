Narendra Modi in Kashi Today: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. PM Modi said the project will add to Kashi’s spiritual vibrancy

Auto refresh feeds

At around 1 pm on 13 December, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

The 50-feet wide corridor will connect the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with two ghats of the River Ganga. This will transform the area of the temple and pilgrims will no longer need to walk through cramped lanes, often causing crowds, to reach the temple.

The prime minister will perform Darshan and pooja at Kaal Bhiarav temple at around 12 pm and will perform Darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm and inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1.20 pm. At around 6 pm, the prime minister will witness Ganga Aarti.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

The project involved purchase and acquisitions of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Prime Minister’s vision to take everyone along was the principle based on which mutual negotiations were done for these acquisitions. In this endeavour, the rehabilitation of around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were done amicably.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the prime minister on 8 March 2019.

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an informal meeting with several chief ministers on a river cruise and witness Ganga ‘aarti’ and grand festivities being hosted at Varanasi ghats, a top official said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. He was received at the airport by the Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states and nine Deputy Chief Ministers will attend a two-day conclave in Varanasi scheduled to begin on Monday. According to BJP national secretary Arun Singh, the 12 participating chief ministers are from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Karnataka chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted that he was looking forward to the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Following are the chief ministers who will attend the chief ministerial conclave in Varanasi:

"PM Modi's vision of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being realised today. Every person in Kashi has helped in realising this vision," Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department told ANI in Varanasi.

Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states and nine Deputy Chief Ministers will attend a two-day conclave in Varanasi scheduled to begin on Monday. According to BJP national secretary Arun Singh, the 12 participating chief ministers are from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

It is a matter of huge pride that our PM @narendramodi ji will dedicate today to the nation a statement of cultural and spiritual heritage of the scale that no one who is here today has witnessed in their lifetime. Looking forward to the inauguration of #KashiVishwanathDham pic.twitter.com/bGRuasPNB1

Karnataka chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted that he was looking forward to the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi Later, he will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ZmO1AG08uC

Following are the chief ministers who will attend the chief ministerial conclave in Varanasi:

PM Modi's vision of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being realised today. Every person in Kashi has helped in realising this vision. PM will be arriving here soon: Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department at Varanasi pic.twitter.com/iRs9tW3ulZ

"PM Modi's vision of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being realised today. Every person in Kashi has helped in realising this vision," Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department told ANI in Varanasi.

Narendra Modi in Kashi Live Updates | "After sometime we all will witness the launch of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. Before this I had darshan of Kaal Bhairav ji, Kotwal of Kashi," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Khirkiya Ghat, to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple on his arrival in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. He was received at the airport by the Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The prime minister will perform Darshan and pooja at Kaal Bhiarav temple at around 12 pm and will perform Darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm and inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1.20 pm. At around 6 pm, the prime minister will witness Ganga Aarti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 13-14 December and will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

It was the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a long time, to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practised the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the prime minister on 8 March 2019.

The prime minister took a keen and active interest at all stages of the project. Regular briefings, reviews and monitoring was done by the prime minister himself, and he constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, including for the disabled. The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In this process, around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated.

During the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure.

The scale of the project is now spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet whereas earlier premises was limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the work on the project has been completed as per the planned schedule.

During the visit to Varanasi, the prime minister will also visit Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and witness Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm on 13 December. On 14 December, at around 3:30 pm, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with deputy chief ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the prime minister's vision of furthering team India spirit.

With inputs from PIB

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.