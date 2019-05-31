Co-presented by


Narendra Modi govt 2.0 takes oath in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to get important cabinet portfolios

India FP Staff May 31, 2019 11:04:53 IST

Narendra Modi govt 2.0 takes oath in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to get important cabinet portfolios

Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as the prime minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry with BJP chief Amit Shah making his debut at the Centre and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar emerging as a surprise pick, while party veteran Sushma Swaraj was among the outgoing ministers who found no place. PTI

Besides 25 Cabinet ministers including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Jaishankar, nine were sworn in as Minister of State with Independent charge and another 24 as Minister of State. PTI

"Honoured to serve India!" tweeted Modi after taking the oath. Portfolios for the new ministers were not announced amid reports that Shah may get the Finance portfolio and Rajnath retaining Home. PTI

While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was the subject of intense speculation since the party's spectacular victory on May 23, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick. PTI

Smriti Irani, who earned the tag of giant killer for defeating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his home turf in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was among the six women ministers. PTI

DV Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thanwar Chand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Arjun Munda, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Shekhawat were the other BJP leaders who were made cabinet ministers. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Arvind Sawant, and Ram Vilas Paswan represented allies Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and LJP respectively. PTI

Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event. From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach represented the country. Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended. PTI

This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries. PTI

As the sun set over the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the two-hour swearing-in ceremony commenced with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace. In a grand ceremony with overtones of a US presidential inauguration, heads of state and government, chief ministers, India Inc honchos, opposition leaders, BJP members and showbiz stars rubbed shoulders as they watched President Kovind administer the oath of office. PTI

With Modi pledging 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' mantra, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Cabinet's lone Muslim face, will have the responsibility of winning the hearts of minorities and taking forward the 'development without appeasement' policy. PTI

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 11:04:53 IST

