Narendra Modi gives public confidence by sticking to his schedule amid crisis; Opposition's critique of PM falls flat

A series of tweets from Opposition leaders such as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the programmes on his schedule and those of his own party. Their argument is, that given the escalating border situation, the prime minister should have remained at his official residence of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg or at South Block office. The prime minister participating in a video interaction programme like 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' with workers at 15,000 booths across the country was a strict `no no’ for them.

I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019

Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record! pic.twitter.com/ulIMzA35Xv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2019

Even when our pilot is missing, everything — even national security — is seen through the lens of public relations and votes. The BJP only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing. Those who worship power will only be consumed by it. #BringHimHome — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 28, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday read out a joint statement of behalf of '21 parties' targeting Modi and BJP: “The meeting of 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicization of the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces by leaders of the ruling party. National security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leaders observed that the Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an-all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy.”

While reading that statement, Rahul conveniently forgot that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj convened an all-party meeting on 26 February, the day Indian Air Force penetrated deep inside Pakistan territory and bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed's largest training facility in Balakot.

Rahul and other Opposition leaders' criticism of Modi raises a bigger question: Should the prime minister of a country as strong and big as India confine himself to his residence and his office when tensions with a rogue neighbour are high and a war-like situation is prevalent?

India responded against Pakistan-sponsored terror like never before. Having done that and given the necessary instructions for consequent action and counteraction, should Modi not be carrying out the other business, like an elected prime minister is supposed to? Or should he remain indoors in anticipation of some counter action from Pakistan?

By conducting a second surgical strike inside Pakistani territory, Modi has already sent a strong message: That India is a strong and resilient nation, and its developmental path and economic growth must not be disrupted because of a major terror strike. It is important that the perpetrators of the crime and their backers are made to pay a heavy price, and made to realise they were up against a nation and people that had the will — and capability —to blast them wherever they could hide. Governance and politics — different from politicking — had to go on.

The prime minister’s public appearances — as per his schedule — give the public confidence that he is in control and that they don't have to worry about escalating tensions with Pakistan. Modi is letting the public know India has the appetite — and the capacity — to repulse our neighbour's nefarious designs.

Contrary to what his political detractors say regarding his public engagements, Modi is doing exactly what he should under these circumstances: giving required clearances to armed forces, standing behind them at a time of crisis and offer his guidance, if needed. The actual planning and operations are carried out by the concerned agencies and forces. As Modi said, the armed forces have been given free hand to decide on the time, place and nature of response.

Now, take a look at Modi's schedule — what is known in the public domain — not taking into account series of early morning and late night meetings with key officers and persons at his residence or office since 25 February (the JeM terror camp was bombed on 26 February). On 25 February, Modi inaugurated the National War Memorial and gave the keynote address at the Network 18 Rising India Conclave.

On 26 February — after the surgical strike on Pakistan — Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security meet, then rushed to Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the Gandhi Peace Prize ceremony. Then, he addressed a public rally in Churu, and later in the evening attended a function at New Delhi's ISKCON temple where the biggest copy of the Bhagavad Geeta was unveiled. On 27 February, Modi attended a function of the The Youth Parliament and on 28 February, he addressed BJP workers through the Namo app.

At none of these functions did Modi raise the pitch on the second surgical strike. Modi was greeted with cheers, clapping and chants of 'Modi-Modi'. He paid respect to the armed forces, at one point saying the “nation was in safe hands”. It is important in these critical times for the nation to have confidence in the man leading the government. Modi’s public appearances are helping shape that mood.

