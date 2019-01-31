Narendra Modi faces Twitter backlash for 'rapists hanged in three days' claim; Omar Abdullah says he will 'eat his hat' if true

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim in Surat on Wednesday that rapists are "hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month" under his administration was met with counter-claims from Opposition leaders and other prominent figures on social media, many of whom called him out for what they say is a "blatant lie".

"There used to be rapes in this country earlier too," ANI reported Modi as having said. "It is a shame that we still hear about such cases. Now, culprits are hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month. Steps are being taken continuously to get daughters justice and the results are evident," the prime minister added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, National Conference party leader and one of the Modi dispensation's most vocal critics on Twitter, Omar Abdullah said he would "eat his hat" if the claim was true. "I hope someone from the @PMOIndia can furnish the nation with details of the rape cases that were tried in our courts and completed within 3/7/11 & 30 days. I'll eat my hat if even one case fits PM sahib's imaginary timeline," Abdullah tweeted.

He followed it up with a suggestion to Modi to look into what happened to the culprits of the December 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi. None of the five adults and one juvenile accused have been hanged for the crime.

"I'm not even getting into the blatant lie about rapists being executed for their crimes. Perhaps the PM should find out where the rapists guilty of the heinous December 2012 rape and murder are at the moment," he further tweeted.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed drew attention to the other rape cases that had grabbed national headlines, like the ones at Unnao and Kathua. She also said that years after the Delhi rape, none of the accused have been hanged.

The Unnao victim tried to set herself on fire because the govt refused to act. BJP members openly supported kathua rapists. Even after 5 years, not a single one of Nirbhaya's rapists has been hanged by the BJP govt. How can PM #Modi lie so blatantly? https://t.co/sVShEnkrSj — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 31, 2019

Lawyer Karuna Nandy also pointed out how the prime minister's claim could not be true and focused on the lack of data in this regard. "The PM can't possibly know this, there has been no NCRB data since 2016. Aside from the fact that hanging doesn't quell crime not a single culprit has been hanged within three days, 11 days or a month of his rape. So no, this is not true," she tweeted.

Writer Anna MM Vetticad also drew attention to what appeared to be a flippant claim by the prime minister. "Who are these rapists that Narendra Modi claims are now "hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month"? The casualness with which our prime minister manufactures statistics is frightening. And of course pliable ANI quotes him without caveats," she tweeted.

Musician Vishal Dadlani too wrote that the claim appeared to be a lie and asked the prime minister not to use women as a rhetorical ploy before elections. "LIE! Name one rapist who has been hung in your term, Sir. Nirbhaya's rapists, Asifa's rapists, even Unnao child-rape-accused BJP MLA Sengar are still alive and well. Narendra Modi ji we know elections are near, but don't turn the pain of Indian women and girls into propaganda," he wrote.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a powerful Rajput legislator from the ruling BJP, was for days shielded from police acting against him for his role in the Unnao rape and the murder of the survivor's father before a chargesheet was filed against him.

