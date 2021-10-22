Narendra Modi changes Twitter profile picture to mark one billion vaccination milestone

The change was made to the prime minister's profile before he addressed the nation on the achievement in fighting the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his profile picture on Twitter to commemorate the milestone of India administering 100 crore coronavirus vaccine doses.

Marking the achievement, Modi changed the profile picture on his account to a poster with a vaccination vial depicted on it. The background behind the vial is composed of scenes from the country vaccination coronavirus campaign. The message on the poster reads “Congratulations India: 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered”.

The last time the prime minister had changed his profile picture on Twitter was in April last year, after announcing an extension of the coronavirus lockdown, according to Times of India. The previous picture had the PM using a traditional Manipuri stole as a face mask.

This change was made just before the prime minister addressed the nation today, 22 October, on India achieving the vaccination milestone. Hailing the momentous achievement, Modi said that the feat was a testament to the nation’s strength. He also congratulated every citizen for the milestone, calling it the “beginning of a new chapter, a new India.”

Modi also appealed to people to celebrate the festive season cautiously, adding that the danger of the deadly virus has not yet passed.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders slammed the prime minister after his speech, accusing him of not acknowledging the heavy loss of life during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah asked what the BJP was celebrating, considering that only “21 percent” of the country’s population had been fully jabbed.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also pointed out what more needs to be done in terms of the country’s vaccination campaign, adding that the focus should be on ensuring preparedness for the third wave of the pandemic.

India had achieved the milestone of one billion vaccines administered yesterday, 21 October, making it the only country apart from China that has given over one billion jabs to its population. Almost 75 percent of the adult population has taken the first dose of the vaccine.