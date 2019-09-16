Narendra Modi turns 69 tomorrow: This is how prime minister celebrated his birthday since assuming office in 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 69th birthday on 17 September. Reports noted that the prime minister will be in Gujarat visiting the Sardar Sarovar Dam and will witness the dam reaching its full capacity of 138.68 metres.

Modi will also be visiting Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and is expected to spend time with differently-abled children, suggested reports. Several exhibitions showcasing Modi's social work will also be held to celebrate the prime minister's birthday.

The BJP has also decided to observe Seva Saptah (service week) from 14 to 20 September, reported India Today. The service week started on 14 September with BJP national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, senior leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta, all cleaning the floors in Delhi's AIIMS.

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah with working president JP Nadda and leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta sweeps the floor in AIIMS as part of the party's 'Seva Saptah'campaign launched to celebrate PM Modi's birthday pic.twitter.com/1bO0nzGgoU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Along with all this, a rally led by ace biker Raj Luxmi will cover a distance of 1,200 kilometres through four states and is expected to reach Vadnagar, Modi's birthplace, on 20 September.

A look at how Modi celebrated his birthday since becoming the Prime Minister

2014

In the year 2014 Modi turned 64 and also became the Prime Minister of the country in May 2014. That year he celebrated his birthday in Gujarat with his mother Hiraben, who gave him blessings and Rs 5001 as a birthday present. Modi later donated the money to a relief fund for the flood-hit state of Jammu and Kashmir. That year he also hosted a dinner for Chinese president Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad.

2015

In 2015, Modi celebrated his 65th birthday in Delhi and visited the 1965 war exhibition.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi visits 'Shauryanjali' an exhibition to commemorate Golden Jubilee of the 1965 war pic.twitter.com/QjLQDd8BYl — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2015

2016

In 2016, the hashtag 'HBDPradhanSewak' had been trending since 17 September morning, as the Prime Minister turned 66 years old. Unlike 2015, that year he visited his mother at her residence in Gujarat. He also went to Navsari to attend a function distributing aid to differently-abled people.

Navsari (Guj): 989 lamps lit simultaneously on eve of PM Modi's birthday, makes Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/xH8uhBdPKe — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

2017

In the year 2017, Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also visited Amreli in Saurashtra to attend and address various programmes. That year he also visited Indian Air Fource marshal Arjan Singh's residence who had died on 16 September.

2018

In 2018, the prime minister turned 68. He visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi and spent the day with school children. Later he also offered prayers in the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city.

As observed in the last few years, Modi had been celebrating his birthday either by engaging in public events or visiting his mother to seek blessings. This year also Modi is expected to be celebrating his birthday in an eventful manner.

The people of the Prime Minister's home state seemed excited to celebrate his birthday. A bakery owner in Surat has announced of distributing food packets to school children in tribal areas and make a 700 feet long cake weighing 7,000 kilograms, noted The Times of India.

With inputs from agencies