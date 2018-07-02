Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi at heads of mission meet: PM says India can play a major role in 'unstable world' to achieve peace

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 19:52:47 IST

New Delhi: India can play a major role in the present "unstable world" to achieve global peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the country's heads of missions in foreign countries at a conference.

The prime minister addressed the envoys on the last day of the three-day conference during which the country's foreign policy priorities were deliberated upon.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, at the session, said, "India's global profile and prestige have gone up significantly" since Prime Minister Modi has assumed office.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Swaraj, ministers of state for external affairs VK Singh and MJ Akbar, senior officials, and heads of missions were present at the event.

The envoys had on Sunday deliberated upon the country's foreign policy priorities, including the role of India's soft power in achieving its objectives.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also met the envoys at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president had told them that the litmus test of India's engagement with the external world is what it is able to do to propel domestic growth and development.

Indian envoys in multilateral forums also attended the conference.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 19:52 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Brazil
1:0
Mexico
Match Centre
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores