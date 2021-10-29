Narendra Modi arrives in Rome for G20 Summit, will call on Pope Francis during two-day visit

In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19 , sustainable development and climate change.

“Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome,” Modi said on Twitter soon after landing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi arrived for his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit.

Prime Minister was received by senior officials of the Government of Italy and Ambassador of India in Italy, it said.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter that Modi arrived to a warm welcome.

“Arrivo a Roma! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in the Eternal City. Looking forward to extensive engagements in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Bagchi said in a tweet.

In his departure statement on Thursday, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from 1-2 November at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change," Modi said, noting this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi said the meeting will allow the G20 to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the grouping can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic.

"During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin," Modi said on Thursday.

The prime minister said on the sidelines of the G20 Summit he will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

There would also be various bilateral and community-related programmes during this visit, he said.

From Rome, Modi would travel to Glasgow, to participate in the high-level segment of COP26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) along with 120 heads of states and governments from around the world.

The Prime Minister said India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation and he will share India's excellent track record on climate action at the WLS.

"In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. Today, India is creating new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances," he said.

PM Modi said India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity.

"I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience- building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth," he said.

The Prime Minister said COP26 Summit will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental Organization and explore the possibilities for further accelerating India's clean growth.

With inputs from PTI