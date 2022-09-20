Narcotics bureau staff destroy illegal cannabis growing across 1,032 hectares in Himachal

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) staff have destroyed 1,032 hectares (an estimated 12,900 bighas) of illegal cannabis (ganja) cultivation in what is believed to be the biggest operation of its kind in Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Finance indicated in a statement.

The officials of the narcotics agency took nearly two weeks to destroy the cannabis plantation which was spread out over 1,032 hectares.

“Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics verified the intelligence and further carried out physical surveys resulting in detection of more areas of illicit cultivation. Subsequently, the destruction operation was started with the support of district administration, Forest Department and the Police,” the ministry’s statement read.

Based on inputs received the central agency formed teams, and carried out surveys on the ground, resulting in the discovery of more such areas where cannabis was being grown.

In order to complete the clearance of the area successfully and to prevent the villagers from hampering the operation, the CBN staff used a two-fold approach, that of creating awareness and one of enforcement. The various ill-effects of cannabis were explained to the local people and they were also told that illegal cultivation of cannabis could attract penal provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

To tag and mark the sensitive locations, the narcotics agency officials used GPS coordinates and drones were used for detection and surveillance of the cannabis cultivation areas leading to a successful operation.

“Mission Crackdown shall continue with same vigour in other parts of the country and the CBN is fully committed against the Drug Menace,” said Rajesh F Dhabre, Narcotics Commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics.

