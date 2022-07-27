Narayan Rane allege that Shiv Sena head Udhav Thackeray gave 'Supari' to kill him

Rane also said that that the Naxalites were given the task to kill Current Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Union Minister Narayan Rane alleged that Shiv Sena head Udhav Thackeray gave 'Supari' to kill him, but the person who was told to kill, he only gave this information to Rane and his life was saved. He also said that Naxalites were given the task to kill Eknath Shinde.

"Who killed Ramesh More. Who killed Jayendra Jadhav, who killed a Thane corporator? When Narayan Rane left the Shiv Sena in 2005, gangsters in the country and outside the country were given suparis. But then I didn't speak, because I was able to face it, I was saved by virtue of my parents. Those who gave my betel nut told me that you should be careful, if not we, others will do it," added Rane.

According to Dainik Jagran, Rane said that Udhav is now talking about Hiundutva and Maratha pride, after resigning from the Chief Minsiter post. Before that he didn't mention these things.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that people should use photos of their parents for votes instead of using the picture of my father Balasahab Thackeray. Responding to this, Rane said that inheritance does not come from blood, but through thoughts. We did not listen to our parents while in Shiv Sena, but listened to Balasaheb Thackeray.

Rane claimed that Udhav did nothing for the public for two and a half years. He also lashed out at Sanjay Raut, saying that he does the work of provoking Uddhav.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.