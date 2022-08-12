Narali Purnima is observed by those involved in fishing, salt production, or any other activity related to the sea. It is dedicated to worshipping Lord Varun, the God of Sea.

Narali Purnima is a festival dedicated to worshipping Lord Varun - the God of the Sea. It is observed by those involved in fishing, salt production, or any other activity related to the sea. This special festival is celebrated with great fervor and excitement in Maharashtra, especially in coastal Maharashtra and adjoining Konkani regions. On Nariyal Purnima, devotees believe that offering puja to the sea appeases God and protects fishermen from all sorts of unfortunate incidents. The word Narali comes from Naral which means coconut and Purnima signify full moon day. Therefore, Narali Purnima is marked on a day of the full moon during Shravan month. On this day, Maharashtrian Brahmins observe Phalahar fasting (meal based on fruits, dry fruits, and some dairy products). They prefer eating only Nariyal which is coconut during the fast. Devotees also plant trees on Narali Purnima to show their love, respect, and gratitude towards nature.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

This year, Narali Purnima will be observed on 12 August 2022 (Friday). The Purnima Tithi will begin on 11 August at 10:38 am and end on 12 August at 7:05 am.

Mantra:

On Narali Purnima, the mantra that should be recited by ardent devotees is Om Vam Varunaya Namah.

Significance:

Narali Purnima marks the onset of the fishing season. That is why, fishermen make generous offerings to Lord Varun. They offer special prayers to seek his blessings to reap abundant fish from the sea. After completing puja rituals, fishermen sail in the sea, showcasing their decorated boats. After the short trip to the sea, they return to the shore and spend the day soaking in the festivities with family.

Sweet dish from coconut is prepared on this day that is eaten together with relatives, friends and family. Coconut is considered the staple food of the day and fishermen consume various dishes made from it. Singing and dancing form the main attraction of this festival.

