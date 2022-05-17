Narada Jayanti 2022: Find date, time, puja vidhi and rituals to follow

As per Hindu mythology, Narada Muni was a divine messenger in heaven and an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu. He was known to be the prime source of information among the gods as he had easy access to all the loks including Akash, Patal, and Prithvi

Narada Jayanti is celebrated by the Hindu community across the country. They observe this day to mark the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. This special Jayanti is marked on Pratipada Tithi during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month, according to the Purnimant (North Indian calendar). In the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, this Jayanti falls during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month on PratipadaTithi.

As per Hindu mythology, Narada Muni was a divine messenger in heaven and an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu. He was known to be the prime source of information among the gods as he had easy access to all the loks including Akash, Patal, and Prithvi.

Interestingly, Narada is also referred to as the first journalist in the world. He used to travel around the universe to communicate information to Gods. However, quite often, his information would create some trouble and misunderstanding but that would eventually result in the benefit of the universe and its people.

Date and Tithi Timings:

This year, Narada Jayanti will be celebrated on 17 May, according to Drikpanchang.

The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 9:43 am on 16 May and end at 6:25 am on 17 May 2022.

Every year on this day, devotees celebrate Narada Jayanti with grandeur and pomp at home and in temples.

Important rituals to follow on Narada Jayanti:

- Early in the morning, devotees take a holy bath to prepare for the day.

- Following that, devotees perform puja for Narada Muni and Lord Vishnu.

- The sacred puja is done by offering tulsi leaves, fresh flowers, a variety of sweets, and lighting of diyas in front of the idols.

- Those observing this Jayanti, usually fast on this day. They only consume milk products and fresh fruits the whole day.

- While observing the special day, devotees recite mantras of “Vishnu Sahasranama” to bring peace and calmness within.

