Nagpur: Rajnath Singh takes stock of activities by military formations, Defence PSUs
The defence minister expressed hope that India will emerge as the defence manufacturing hub for the world
Nagpur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday was briefed about the activities undertaken by military formations and the Defence Public Sector Undertakings in Nagpur region.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reached Nagpur today. He interacted with various defence stakeholder at the airport. He was briefed about the activities undertaken by military formations and the DPSUs in this region," tweeted the office of the Defence Minister today.
The defence minister expressed hope that India will emerge as the defence manufacturing hub for the world.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the Multi-Mode Hand Grenades to the Indian Army, at EEL premises in Nagpur, Singh said: "The speed with which our industries are progressing, contributing to defence production, exports are increasing day by day, I am sure that soon, in the same newspaper, it will be written, 'India as Defence Manufacturing Hub for the World'."
