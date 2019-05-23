Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

India FP Research May 23, 2019 11:51:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Siddharth Asaram Kurve 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Mohammad Jamal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satish Vitthal Nikhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Haridas Somkuwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ruben Domink Francis 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Jagorao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Suryabhan Kawade 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Dr. Manisha Bangar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Manohar Alias Sagar Pundlikrao Dabrase 0 Votes 0% Votes
DJP Dikshita Anand Temburne 0 Votes 0% Votes
CSM Gopalkumar Ganeshu Kashyap 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ali Ashfaque Ahmed 0 Votes 0% Votes
MDP Asim Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kothuji Bawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhakar Krushnaji Satpaise 0 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Vitthal Nanaji Gaikawad 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABSSP Dr. Vinod Kashiram Badole 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Adv. Vijaya Dilip Bagde 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABMP Vanita Jitendra Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Adv. (Dr.) Mane Suresh 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Comrade Yogesh Krishnarao Thakare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Shahil Balachand Turkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Shridhar Narayan Salve 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dipak Laxmanrao Maske 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prafulla Manikchand Bhange 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kartik Gendalal Doke 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Nitin Jairam Gadkari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uday Rambhauji Borkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Ulhas Shalikram Dupare 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Nana Patole 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 19,00,787

Female electors: 9,20,792

Male electors: 9,79,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kamthi Assembly segment was moved to Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur South West Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally, it is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar was the MP till 2014 when senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari unseated the former by more than 2 lakh votes.

Demographics: The high profile constituency, which is known for hosting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will see a direct battle between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress candidate Nana Patole. Kunbi, Halba, Dalit and Muslims form the majority of voters in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:51:37 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile