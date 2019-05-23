Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 19,00,787

Female electors: 9,20,792

Male electors: 9,79,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kamthi Assembly segment was moved to Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur South West Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally, it is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar was the MP till 2014 when senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari unseated the former by more than 2 lakh votes.

Demographics: The high profile constituency, which is known for hosting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will see a direct battle between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress candidate Nana Patole. Kunbi, Halba, Dalit and Muslims form the majority of voters in the constituency.

