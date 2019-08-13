Nagpur-Delhi Indigo flight returns from runway after pilot detects major error; Nitin Gadkari among passengers

An Indigo flight from Nagpur to New Delhi had an unexpected delay as the flight returned from the runway after the pilot detected some major error in the aircraft and decided to de-board all passengers on the flight.

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected serious error & pilot decided to abort the take-off. Passengers were de-boarded. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also on-board the flight pic.twitter.com/54D1bs8WJL — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the passengers on-board the Delhi-bound flight.

Further details are awaited