Nagpur-Delhi Indigo flight returns from runway after pilot detects major error; Nitin Gadkari among passengers

India FP Staff Aug 13, 2019 10:11:14 IST

An Indigo flight from Nagpur to New Delhi had an unexpected delay as the flight returned from the runway after the pilot detected some major error in the aircraft and decided to de-board all passengers on the flight.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the passengers on-board the Delhi-bound flight.

Further details are awaited

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 10:11:14 IST

