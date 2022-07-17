Nagar Nigam worker found carrying pictures of PM Modi and others in garbage cart; job terminated immediately
The worker claimed that he had no idea about the pictures in his garbage cart and said that he discovered them in the rubbish when asked about why he was carrying the photographs
A video of a contractual worker from UP’s Mathura Nagar Nigam carrying portraits of dignitaries including chief minister Yogi Adityanath and prime minister Narendra Modi in his garbage cart has gone viral on social media. The worker's job had been terminated with immediate effect.
A contractual worker at UP's Mathura Nagar Nigam was terminated after he was found carrying pictures of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries in his hand held garbage cart. pic.twitter.com/G5CD5LwaX8
— Mohd Salman (@MohdSal42361654) July 17, 2022
According to Janta Ka Reporter, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, additional municipal commissioner, Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan, later said the contractual worker had mistakenly collected the photos of Modi and Yogi. Tiwari said that the contractual worker’s job had been terminated with immediate effect.
According to the Tech Outlook, the contractual worker had no idea about the pictures in his garbage cart and said that he discovered them in the rubbish when asked about why he was carrying the photographs, where he obtained them, and who was shown in them.
