Nagaland Statehood Day 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to the people of the state

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio addressed the Statehood Day celebration at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza and launched the NIPUN Bharat Mission

On the occasion of 59th Nagaland Statehood Day on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people of the state.

He tweeted:

On the special occasion of Nagaland’s Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values. The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India’s growth. I pray for Nagaland’s progress in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/wR2l9DppdO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind too took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the people of the state and posted a picture from his visit to Nagaland in 2017. He tweeted:

Greetings to the people of Nagaland on statehood day. The rich culture and traditions of Naga tribes enrich our ‘Unity in Diversity'. I fondly recall the warmth of the people during my visit in 2017. My best wishes for a bright future of the people and the State. pic.twitter.com/B1mRVfJJ2n — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 1, 2021

On the day, chief minister Neiphiu Rio addressed the Statehood Day celebration at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza. He also launched the NIPUN Bharat Mission in Nagaland that aims to ensure that every child is equipped with reading, writing and numeracy abilities by the end of Class 3.

Happy Statehood Day! pic.twitter.com/Glfez19l2i — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 1, 2021

As Nagaland celebrates its 59th Statehood Day, we look at the history and significance of the day.

History

Nagaland Formation Day is marked annually on 1 December. In 1957 leaders of Nagaland and the Government of India came to an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills, as per ANI.

In order to grant statehood to Nagaland, ' The State of Nagaland Act' was enacted by the Parliament in 1962 . On 1 December, 1963, the region was recognised as a separate state, with Kohima being declared as the capital of Nagaland.

Significance

This day is celebrated by remembering the struggle and sacrifice of Naga leaders who contributed in the formation of Nagaland as the 16th state of India. In previous years', parades, drills and air shows by the Indian Air Force have marked the occasion.

Due to COVID-19 protocols last year, the Nagaland Statehood Day was celebrated in a sombre manner at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took the general salute from a parade contingent and paid tribute to leaders who, through their determination and foresight, had ensured the formation of the state.

