Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares adorable photo with dog, asks 'Who is cuter?'

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on the internet. He often shares interesting posts on Twitter which get popular in no time. From cracking ‘jokes’ about himself to making sarcastic comments through social media posts, Imna Along never misses a chance to entertain his followers. He already enjoys a massive number of 198,577 followers. This time too, the minister shared a photo that became a favourite among his followers. Along shared a photo of himself posing with a dog and it is already going viral.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Imna Along was seen posing with a cute Shih Tzu following which he also posed a funny question in his caption asking who looks cuter between the two.

Check his post:

Who is cuter? pic.twitter.com/DG9VDJgv4o — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 9, 2022



As soon as the photo was shared, the internet could not contain its happiness and many flooded the comment section with reactions. Some also called the BJP leader cuter than the pup. A user wrote, “You look cute. Your dog may be cute. But your heart is cutest with pure love. Thank you sir”, while another commented, “You were cute and still cute.”

“In a battle of cuteness, it’s hard to say Who comes out on top, a dog or a guy? The dog’s fluffy tail and big, droopy eyes Can make even the grumpiest person smile. But then there’s the guy, with his charming smile And the way he laughs, it’s worth the while. So who is cuter?” a third user wrote.

Check some more reactions:

Always the doggo. In any picture and with anyone — Office of Bhagwaan Uvacha (@BhagwaanUvacha) December 9, 2022

You were cute and still cute. pic.twitter.com/81E0W76w5X — Hazelnut (@ImEsthy) December 9, 2022

You look serious with the cutie 💓 pic.twitter.com/1ZavAQkrR2 — Giriraj Mall (@girirajmall) December 9, 2022

Iska Answer to Bahut bhi dificult hai

Ruko main soch ke batata hu 🙃 pic.twitter.com/GkZBewrfNR — Rocket Singh Loki 🚀 Prof. at Hogwarts University (@DegreeWaleBabu) December 9, 2022

Both Are Looking Cute 🥰 — Rajoo mehta (@rajoo_mehta) December 9, 2022

The Teddy Bear is more cuter, Sir 🤩🙏🏻 — Dr Radhe Natung (@radhztweet) December 9, 2022



Shared on Friday morning, the post has so far grabbed over 9,000 likes and several comments. It has been retweeted over 200 times. Notably, this is not the first time that the minister and his tweets have gone viral. Time and again, he continues sharing interesting posts with his followers and love to remain active.

A few days back, he shared a photo of himself while holding a baby in his hands. While the photo looks quite adorable, the minister’s nervousness while holding the baby is quite evident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.