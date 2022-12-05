Nagaland minister shares traditional dance performance at Hornbill Festival, internet is all hearts

Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival has been mesmerising people at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama since it began. With beautiful indigenous music and dance performances, the festival, which started on 1 December, is an opportunity to showcase the state’s diverse culture. The event is made more lively and fascinating by the heartfelt contributions from all the different communities residing in Nagaland. Now, the state’s Higher Education and Tribal Affairs minister Temjen Imna Along has shared some glimpses of the ongoing 23rd edition of the festival on his personal Twitter handle.

हमारे यहां की जो यह अनोखी पहचान हैं… कही और मिलेगा क्या ?? The beauty of ethnic diversity ushering in a sense of inclusiveness and belongingness. 📹 Apen Tanujang pic.twitter.com/Sawl0CfAP1 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 5, 2022



In the clip, a group of locals can be seen performing a traditional dance form on the stage. Wearing glittery tribal costumes and ornaments, they matched the steps with each other in some catchy music played. A few men in the group were also beating a drum-like instrument following the beat of the song. The audience can be spotted emphatically enjoying the performance.

The 28-second footage was recorded by Apen Tanujang. Temjen Imna Along captioned the video, “There is a unique identity of the festival here. Will you find any other place like this? The beauty of ethnic diversity ushers in a sense of inclusiveness and belongingness.”

Since being uploaded, the Twitter video has earned more than 5,000 views and has garnered thousands of likes so far. The dance performance by the locals unquestionably delighted the users who expensed their desire to visit the “festival of all festivals.”

A person explained, “Nagas are the coolest yet simple living people and that’s why we all love them.”

Naga are the coolest yet simple living people and that’s why we all live them. — Abhi (@Abhilas53608358) December 5, 2022



Another one found it “simply fantastic.”

Simply fantastic 👌 — Atul Rode 🇮🇳 (@rode9) December 5, 2022



A viewer termed the celebration “mesmerising.”

Mesmerizing — Vin (@VC07200628) December 5, 2022



The Hornbill Festival 2022 was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. During the opening ceremony, an artist named Imnainla Jamir played a rendition of “Jana Gana Mana” on an electric guitar in the presence of Dhankhar, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and Governor Jagdish Mukhi and other distinguished guests.



A clip of the mesmerising performance was shared on Twitter by Abu Metha, Advisor to Nagaland Chief Minister. As soon as the electrifying performance dropped on the internet, it went viral and amassed thousands of views.

