Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019 to be declared today: Alternative ways to check NBSE Class 12 scores if official website is down

Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the 2019 results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 examination today (Thursday, 2 May) on its official website — nbsenagaland.com.

Since a large number of students will be visiting the website once the results are declared, the NBSE official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, candidates can check their HSSLC (Class 12) or HSLC (Class 10) results on alternative websites – examresults.net, indiaresults.com or knowyourresult.com.

Following are the basic steps on how you can check your HSSLC Class 12 score on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit examresults.net and click on Nagaland among the states listed on the home page or simply click here

Step 2: Click on the link 'Nagaland Board 12 results'

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details like your hall ticket number, date of birth and hit on 'Submit'

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen. Download it for future reference.

For those who are unable to access the results via the Internet can avail SMS service. To receive result via SMS service:

Type – 'RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 5676750

Type - 'NB12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56070.

The Nagaland board conducted the HSSLC Class 12 examination between 12 February to 4 March, 2019.

Earlier, NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose had said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The board has informed the heads of these institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.