Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019: NBSE to declare Class 12 HSSLC scores soon; check nbsenagaland.com for results

Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 exams today (Thursday, 2 May) in the afternoon, though the board has not confirmed a time yet.

Students who are awaiting their results for the HSSLC or Class 12 exams, which were held between 12 February and 4 March can check their scores on the NBSE official website — nbsenagaland.com.

How to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSSLC or Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSSLC Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens

Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

Since a large number of students will be visiting the website once the results are declared, the NBSE official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, candidates can check their HSSLC Class 12 results on alternative websites – examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

The HSSLC results can also be accessed via SMS service: Type – 'RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 5676750 or type - 'NB12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56070.

NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The board has informed the heads of these institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

In 2018, Class 12 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.21 percent. The Science stream students bagged the highest pass percentage of 84.39 percent, followed by Commerce students at 73.75 percent and the pass percentage for Arts stream students was 73.42 percent. The results were announced on 18 May.

About Nagaland Board of School Education:

Formed on 15 November, 1973, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. The headquarter of NBSE is in Kohima.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

